Crash Bandicoot 5 rumored to be in development at Toys for Bob

Activision's iconic platformer series Crash Bandicoot might be continuing its flow of modern renditions. This was suggested on the Xbox Chaturdays podcast on Windows Central Gaming's YouTube channel. Some comments from the featured members might hint that we might see Crash Bandicoot 5 in the future.

The show's latest episode speculated on any reveals that major publishers could show off at the upcoming events. One of the three featured guests on the livestream, @JezCorden, hinted at a new installment in the beloved 3D platformer series. Here's how it went down.

Could a new Crash Bandicoot be coming to modern platforms and PC?

Crash Bandicoot @CrashBandicoot 🥳 Celebrate with the Devs from @toysforbob and look back at all the N. Sanity Time to have a Bandi-hoot and Wump into the 25th Anniversary of #CrashBandicoot Celebrate with the Devs from @toysforbob and look back at all the N. Sanity #Crash25 Time to have a Bandi-hoot and Wump into the 25th Anniversary of #CrashBandicoot 🎉🥳🎉 Celebrate with the Devs from @toysforbob and look back at all the N. Sanity #Crash25 https://t.co/kMU1VS722I

Story continues below ad

The trio discussed possible predictions to come in the future. With a plethora of showcases from various publishers essentially confirmed at this point, the conversation turned to what Activision has in store. To this, @Rand_Al_Thor_19 said:

"...Outside of (Call of Duty) modern Warfare II, I think Toys For Bob shows off a new Crash game."

Following this comment, Rand and @MilesDompier turned to @JezCorden for his opinion. The latter responded slyly, saying:

"Wonder where you got that information from, Rand? I wasn't supposed to leak that."

It certainly sounds like a joke on the surface, but Rands further commented that they "discussed it on previous podcasts," implying there is more to it than meets the eye. With Activision confirmed to be present at the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2022, it would be interesting to see if this turns out to be true.

Story continues below ad

Which is the latest Crash game?

Crash Bandicoot @CrashBandicoot for a brand-wumping new 4: It’s About Time. Available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-Order Now. It’s About Timefor a brand-wumping new #CrashBandicoot game! 🤪 Crash fourward into a time-shattering adventure in Crash Bandicoot4: It’s About Time. Available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-Order Now. It’s About Time ⏰ for a brand-wumping new #CrashBandicoot game! 🤪 Crash fourward into a time-shattering adventure in Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time. Available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-Order Now. https://t.co/bFtrnnFahR

The last entry was Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, released in 2020. It was launched for PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The adventure follows the protagonist Crash and his sister Coco as they hunt down Quantum Masks. With villains Dr. Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy aiming to take over the multiverse, players must put their platforming skills to the test and defeat them.

The Unreal Engine 4 game sees either Crash or Coco run and jump across obstacles, collecting signature Wumpa fruits and defeating enemies. The new Quantum Masks mechanic allows players to use one of four different abilities to overcome obstacles. These powerups include reversing gravity and slowing down time. The game was a success and considered an improvement over past entries. In fact, it is the first original main entry in the series since 1998's Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II confirmed to be shown off by publisher Activision at the upcoming Summer Game Fest event, what else are you looking forward to? Do you think we will see a new Crash Bandicoot entry?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far