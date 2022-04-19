Activision Blizzard's new filing regarding Bobby Kotnik's future has fans worried about Microsoft Xbox's acquisition

Ever since Microsoft announced the potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming community has been buzzing. The reactions are pretty natural, given the magnitude of the possible deal. It will be the largest ever acquisition as far as any video game deal is concerned.

Naturally, such a deal is not devoid of complexities, which have increased in light of the upcoming SEC rulings and shareholder votes. Activision has now informed CEO Bobby Kotick's future hasn't yet been decided.

The above information comes at a time when two important rulings are coming soon. Both of them are pretty major and could decide the deal's future. One of them involves a recent investigation that's going on into the details of the agreement.

Another is the upcoming shareho9lder votes which have importance for Bobby Kotick irrespective of the deal. He has come under a lot of criticism over the company's handling of serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

Activision Blizzard updates the SEC filing with new information over Microsoft acquisition

The latest update came on April 18, when Activision Blizzard updated their existing SEC filing with a piece of important information. The information, incidentally, has to do with that of current CEO Bobby Kotick, who has been in the eye of the storm in recent months.

There have been serious allegations against Activision Blizzard's overcount of sexual misconduct. Many have criticized the actions taken by Kotick and his team, and recently, an investment group requested shareholders to reject the advances of Microsoft for the same reason.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision Blizzard updated their SEC filing about the Microsoft acquisition to add a major emphasis that Bobby Kotick and Microsoft have not yet discussed Kotick's role at Activision or Microsoft post-merger. sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archiv… Activision Blizzard updated their SEC filing about the Microsoft acquisition to add a major emphasis that Bobby Kotick and Microsoft have not yet discussed Kotick's role at Activision or Microsoft post-merger. sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archiv… https://t.co/PlZ0aTPlyV

As per the updated information, Bobby Kotick's future is not yet settled. Many had the presumption that Kotick would be replaced once the deal was done. It now seems that there's no such agreement for the time being, at least on paper.

This information could be upsetting for those who have been unhappy with Kotick. Some felt that the completion of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard would see Kotick being dismissed. That might not be the case as of now, and only the future will show what happens with Kotick.

Fans have mixed feelings about the completion of the deal between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft

While the complexities that have arisen are pretty standard, fans are not liking the way the deal is proceeding. Some fans already feel that a deal could be too complex for Microsoft at the moment. Others think that the technology giants won't have entered into a potential takeover without knowing the complexities.

One person believes there could be too many roadblocks for Microsoft's comfort. There is also the issue of shareholders being told not to sell their shares.

Angelo Terán Rodas @rodas_teran @charlieINTEL This is starting to get really complicated for microsoft. Too much roadblocks and a lot of shareholders are getting told to not sell their shares. @charlieINTEL This is starting to get really complicated for microsoft. Too much roadblocks and a lot of shareholders are getting told to not sell their shares.

In response, another person stated that such complexities are natural to a deal of this degree. Microsoft will probably have known about this before announcing the potential acquisition.

CYTIZEN @CYTIZENmusic @5b5e736efa0044b @rodas_teran @charlieINTEL You don’t just buy a company that big for that much money if you’re not serious about it. You also don’t do something like that and expect it to go perfectly smooth with no bumps along the way. @5b5e736efa0044b @rodas_teran @charlieINTEL You don’t just buy a company that big for that much money if you’re not serious about it. You also don’t do something like that and expect it to go perfectly smooth with no bumps along the way.

Another user also stated that the silence from potential buyers has to do with potential legalities. As of now, Activision Blizzard is an independent publishing house, and Kotick is their employee.

Fabio Alves @fabregaspastore @LuckyLambent @charlieINTEL You cannot be serious lmao what Microsoft needs to do about Kotick if he's not employed by them? MS can only talk about Koticks role, or likely exit, after they purchase the company. And we know that the CEO will be Phil Spencer. Do you think a 70bn deal doesn't get looked into? @LuckyLambent @charlieINTEL You cannot be serious lmao what Microsoft needs to do about Kotick if he's not employed by them? MS can only talk about Koticks role, or likely exit, after they purchase the company. And we know that the CEO will be Phil Spencer. Do you think a 70bn deal doesn't get looked into?

Some members of the gaming community feel that few people are deliberately putting roadblocks to make the deal nearly impossible.

Hiveolicious Guardian @parsa_koolaji @charlieINTEL Can we see if the acquisition even gies through? As much as I want this to happen, certain people are putting a lot of roadblocks so this doesn't happen. @charlieINTEL Can we see if the acquisition even gies through? As much as I want this to happen, certain people are putting a lot of roadblocks so this doesn't happen.

It's impossible to predict what the future holds for the deal. The balance of the potential for the deal rests in the hands of shareholders, for starters. Even without the agreement, it would be interesting to see the implications of the recent actions on Bobby Kotick. The potential acquisition will have to wait for the due legal approvals from shareholders and the regulatory committees.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar