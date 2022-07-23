5 best 3D platformers of 2000s (& 5 best of all time)

The 2000s era was really when 3D platformers blew up as a genre. While there were 3D platformers before this, this decade is when many of the greatest games would ultimately be produced.

With popular characters that would continue to get game releases well into the modern era, tight controls, and memorable boss battles, these games are remembered by fans worldwide.

This genre may not be as popular as it once was, as they tend to be more family-friendly instead of the more mature titles of the current day. However, 3D platformers are far from forgotten.

Whether a collect-a-thon or simply an unforgettable adventure, these titles are among the best in the genre.

It is important to note that this is the opinion of one writer, and other gamers’ experiences with the below 3D platformers will vary.

Most enjoyable 3D platformers from 2000s

5) Super Mario Sunshine (2002)

Super Mario Sunshine is often considered a little on the divisive side. Why? It tried to do something different with Mario instead of fighting Goombas and Koopa Troopas.

Going with the water-fueled jetpack, Mario cleaned up a new type of evil: environmental damage. Despite being a different kind of Mario game, the platforming was excellent, and it had a lovely message alongside its quality gameplay.

It doesn’t compare to 3D platformers like Galaxy and Odyssey, but it was something fresh and exciting for its time and not to be underestimated.

4) Spyro: Year of the Dragon (2000)

Spyro the Dragon had a long list of fun collect-a-thon games with solid flying and combat mechanics. Insomniac Games proved with Year of the Dragon that they have what it takes to make some of the best 3D platformers.

With several playable characters, including the firefly Sparxin and some top-down shooter stages, it’s among the most excellent PlayStation titles of all time. It rounded out the Spyro trilogy excellently and had the most polished gameplay of the original trilogy.

3) Prince of Persia: Sands of Time (2003)

The Prince of Persia franchise has existed since the 1980s, with some of the era’s most difficult platforming games. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is the first 3D platformer for the series, and Ubisoft would set an unforgettable groundwork for future titles.

The Prince is once again the star, as he wall runs, swings, and wall jumps his way through various hazards. He has exceptional acrobatic skills, and while some may think rewinding time makes the game too easy, it also makes it incredibly accessible for gamers of all skill levels.

The game also featured some remarkable level design, making it a classic without a doubt.

2) Psychonauts (2005)

Psychonauts is a game often called one of the most underappreciated platformers ever. Even though the series has received a recent entry, fans of Raz and his psychic powers can always return to the first title and never be disappointed.

By combining 3D platforming with Raz’s movement-based psychic powers, Double Fine created something unique here.

The gameplay and writing in this game are equally superb, and while it is marked as somewhat difficult, that doesn’t stop people from returning to it. The stages are designed wonderfully, and the actual platforming itself is satisfying to experience.

1) Super Mario Galaxy (2007)

Mario’s shift to 3D games was one met with excitement, and Super Mario Galaxy is often hailed as one of the best titles in the entire franchise. Traveling through different galaxies to collect Power Stars, each place Mario heads to has its own gravitational pull, creating unique experiences for each area.

The game’s space travel was perfect, and the gravity of the planets pulling Mario back down felt surprisingly real. Though the game design may have changed, in lieu of more realistic, gritty games, the bright, colorful, fun gameplay of Super Mario Galaxy showed that 3D platformers were here to stay.

Best 3D platformers ever

5) Sly 2: Band of Thieves (2004)

Sucker Punch had something special with the Sly franchise. Sly Cooper, the sneaky raccoon, is a descendant in a long line of master thieves. Set on an Earth populated by anthropomorphic animals, it takes place after the first game’s events.

Despite being a sequel, it expanded on the concepts of the first game and made them better. The open hub worlds made sense, and the various heists the team went on were a heavy load of fun.

The 3D platformer had players using three characters, each with their own uses, and they all felt fleshed out and worth using. The cel-shaded art was incredible, and the gameplay felt tight and enjoyable.

4) Super Mario 64

The first 3D Super Mario game still holds up in 2022. It made many changes to an established format that was already working, and it turned out that was the right move.

Instead of side-scrolling 2D, Mario now jumped through various paintings in Princess Peach’s castle, collecting stars.

It featured intense 3D boss fights and vast, humongous areas to explore, each needing several playthroughs to find all of the secrets and Stars. Of course, the title also had a Bowser that towered well over Mario.

It turned out to be a tremendous hit and would shape how Super Mario games were designed for decades to come.

3) Portal 2 (2011)

What is there to say about Portal 2 that hasn’t already been said? While primarily a puzzle platformer, it’s an exceptional display of what bizarre physics can do for 3D platformers.

Thanks to the Portal Gun, users can solve puzzles in a wide assortment of ways, making for some delightful gameplay. The writing was excellent, and each challenge was intriguing.

Portal 2 also built on the first game by adding lasers, tractor beams, light bridges, and gels that can change how movement works. It’s easily one of the best platformers of all time for a good reason.

2) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021)

While many of the Ratchet & Clank titles could be listed here, Insomniac Games came back with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021 and proved they still had what it takes. The alternate reality story was a load of fun to explore and adding Rivet (and her robot Kit) to the mix as a playable protagonist was an intelligent move.

It built upon the success of the previous Ratchet & Clank games but added the ability to use inter-dimensional portals to travel between areas almost instantly.

The addition of traveling to planets featured in previous games, though in an alternate dimension, let fans bask in fond memories while getting something new simultaneously. It was a mix of old and new and done in a clever way.

1) Super Mario Galaxy 2 (2010)

What Super Mario Galaxy began, Super Mario Galaxy 2 perfected. It was a masterclass in how to design levels and world and is one of the most beautiful Super Mario titles of all time.

Super Mario Odyssey is fun and open, but it has nothing on Galaxy 2. It is easily the best 3D Mario game and the best of the 3D platformers to boot.

With sharp visuals and the return of Yoshi, it did so much for 3D platformers in general. Each planet felt different, each challenge unique.

It made perfect use of the Wii’s motion controls and didn’t feel clunky and lackluster as many other games did.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far