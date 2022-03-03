New Sly Cooper and Infamous are reportedly in development for PlayStation as the console war heats up

Fans of the popular PlayStation video game series Sly Cooper and Infamous have been eagerly waiting for any information regarding the development of future games of the two series. If industry insider, AccountNGT, is believed, they are both in development and one can expect an announcement later this year.

It has been nearly a decade since each series launched their last iteration. Infamous Second Son and First Light was released in 2014 and Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was launched a year earlier. Players have been waiting for a long time to get some news on the development of the next games in the franchises.

AccountNGT mentioned on Twitter that 2022 is slated to be a great year for PlayStation players, even though some delays are expected for the console exclusives. He further mentions that players can expect the "announcement and release of some PlayStation IPs that do their return."

They then state that they can "corroborate that a new Sly Cooper and a new Infamous are in development." Sequels for both series have been highly anticipated for some time now.

Although AccountNGT does not mention the stage of development both the titles are in, they did state in a reply that the announcement for the Infamous sequel can be expected this year.

Infamous is one of the most famous and critically acclaimed PlayStation IPs. It makes sense that they are looking to revisit it amidst the recent heat-up of the console wars between Sony and Microsoft. There are five mainline titles where players dabble with supernatural powers and morality.

The sequel was previously hinted at by a number of people who said that the game's announcement may feature in an upcoming PlayStation Showcase. The last installation of Sly Cooper with its famous raccoon thief was done back in 2013 by Sanzaru Games, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Although no official news has been shared regarding either of these titles or their developers, AccountNGT is a trusted source for such updates. Reactions to the tweet showcase the excitement and love that the community has for this iconic series.

Edited by Srijan Sen