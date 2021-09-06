Infamous might return at upcoming PlayStation Showcase

According to recent leaks and rumors, PlayStation might be bringing back one of the PS3’s best game series, Infamous.

Developed by Sucker Punch and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Infamous (inFAMOUS) is one of the best PlayStation IPs that was abandoned. The main series consists of five mainline titles, in which players control a character with supernatural powers and must walk the thin line between good and bad.

According to Shpeshal Nick and a recent domain filing, it seems Infamous might be coming back and will be announced at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase this Thursday.

An Infamous return of the PlayStation title

Infamous is one of the most exciting and iconic titles of the PlayStation 3 era. The franchise has been left abandoned since the release of Infamous: Second Son and First Light in 2014.

However, the franchise could be making a comeback soon.

Infamous project rumoured getting announced it at the upcoming Playstation Showcase.



infamousthegame domain updated by Sucker Punch are something for a PS5 game. https://t.co/mL1lYVoksq pic.twitter.com/TpJiejYjpr — Gaming Updates and Countdowns I Ω❄️ (@Onion00048) September 5, 2021

It was recently discovered that Sucker Punch and PlayStation had filled the domain name “infamousgame.com.” This directly collaborates with Shpeshal Nick’s previous reporting.

In response to the finding on the above domain name, he wrote:

“Ok. Please take this one with a grain of salt because it’s one of the things I couldn’t get confirmed. But because I like the series I’m hoping it’s true. But there’s a chance we could see Infamous make a return at Sony’s showcase. Fingers crossed.”

It is still unknown if this Infamous project will be a new entry in the existing franchise, a reboot/remake of the first game, or a remastered collection of all previous titles. However, if readers are to believe rumors, fans will get to know soon, more specifically, on Thursday, September 9, at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase.

What is the Infamous series?

Infamous is a series of action-adventure platform games developed by Sucker Punch and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The series protagonist has access to supernatural powers and must use them to be a hero or infamous.

The series consists of five mainline titles:

Infamous

Infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

Infamous: Second Son

Infamous: First Light

Following a less than stellar response with Second Son, Sucker Punch moved on to the original IP and created Ghost of Tsushima.

Fans are beyond excited about the rumored game and the possibility of its reveal at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase.

Edited by Ravi Iyer