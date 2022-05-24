5 best Nintendo Switch controllers in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has been the most charming console to have come out lately. For Nintendo fans, it is a must-buy console, thanks to its hybrid nature. It can be your go-to home console and your handheld gaming device while you're out and about.

Removable JoyCons was an ingenious move from Nintendo because you can literally switch (pun intended) to a different mode within seconds. This came across as incredibly charming for all buyers, young and old.

In handheld mode, the Switch is quite comfortable. However, the buttons are small and tough to press if you have big fingers. Handheld is still better compared to the default docked mode since you must attach both the JoyCons to the controller grip that comes in the box. This isn't very comfortable for long sessions.

Nintendo launched the Switch Pro Controller for games like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Gradually, a few more options have to come to market, featuring a comfortable grip, value, and design. To help you choose a controller, we've listed a few reliable options for you.

Five best Nintendo Switch controllers ranked

1) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $69.99

Ben🕵🏻‍♂️👾 @hitboxdetective The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the battery life CHAMP. I played 30 hours of Triangle Strategy on ONE CHARGE. Give this game pad it’s roses. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the battery life CHAMP. I played 30 hours of Triangle Strategy on ONE CHARGE. Give this game pad it’s roses. 🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/vojFVFFbXE

Nintendo's own offering ensures that you experience the games exactly as the developers intended, with HD rumble, precise aiming, motion control, and NFC for Amiibos.

The overall design is ergonomically well thought out, with subtle curves, a strong grip, and well-placed triggers. The thumb sticks do not stick at all. In fact, the Pro controller's sticks provide accurate movement that rivals even the best controllers like Xbox Elite 2.

This is the best possible controller you can buy for your Switch, albeit at a premium. It is a Nintendo first-party accessory, so it is built to last and offers great compatibility with third-party services like Steam on PC.

2) PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller - $54.99

If you are in the market for a controller that brings along a dose of nostalgia, buy the GameCube Style Wireless controller by Power A. This controller should largely appeal to the massive fan base of the GameCube console. It is an officially licensed product from Nintendo.

Not only is this controller supremely comfortable for games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate but also comes with motion controls and Bluetooth 5.0. Be it Beat 'em ups or JRPGs, this controller should help you conquer most genres.

The controller takes AA batteries for power and lasts up to 30hrs. This is akin to the battery performance provided by the Xbox controller. For people who want a cheaper alternative, Power A makes the same controller but wired and without motion controls for a fraction of the cost.

3) PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - $54.99

As far as design goes, it mimics the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, with similar grip and textures as far as the black colorway is considered.

It offers gamers extra back buttons that are programmable according to their needs. Having back buttons has often been considered to be an underrated feature, especially for JRPGS like Astral Chain, which requires perfect combos.

PowerA decided to cut costs by not including HD Rumble, NFC for Amiibos, and an infrared sensor. Nevertheless, this shouldn't stop you from buying what's a remarkably good controller for the Nintendo Switch.

4) 8Bitdo Zero 2 - $19.99

BooredAtWork @booredatwork My new favorite portable controller from @8BitDo , the zero 2. Works on Android,Switch PC & Mac My new favorite portable controller from @8BitDo, the zero 2. Works on Android,Switch PC & Mac https://t.co/fiDU4EvaP3

The Nintendo Switch is quite popular at parties. Many couch co-op games like Mario Party Superstars and the legendary Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have become the go-to party options.

For times like these, having access to small, passable controllers makes a lot of sense. It has a similar footprint to what a traditional Joy-Con would take while providing a comfortable set of buttons and grip.

The highlight has to be the savings compared to investing in multiple Joy-Cons. For the price of two Joy-Cons, you can buy four of these.

5) 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller - $49.99

For fans of the retro design aesthetic, the 8BitDo Pro 2 offers a unique proposition. It reminds you of the classic SNES days with a flat top and ergonomic curves. The grey color oozes nostalgia.

This Nintendo Switch controller features a battery that lasts for roughly 20 hours. It also features two programmable back buttons for when you are in the mood for some competitive games like Splatoon.

