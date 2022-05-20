The Nintendo Switch has now sold more units than the 3DS in Japan

The 3DS is one of the most successful handheld systems of all time, but it now appears to be a strong second to the Nintendo Switch.

When the Switch launched, Nintendo fans were ecstatic. It gave them a console they could plug into their television, but also a handheld device they could take anywhere.

Previous Nintendo systems were not portable-friendly, thus the 3DS, a handheld gaming console, reigned supreme for years. Now, the Switch has outsold the iconic 3DS and has become the third-highest selling video game system ever in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch has sold more units in Japan now than the 3DS

The Switch was always going to be an incredibly popular device as it brought Nintendo to the current generation, with a number of recognizable franchises ready to deliver incredible titles.

It was meant to remove the need for separate handheld systems and consoles. Needless to say, that is exactly what happened and Nintendo released perhaps arguably the most versatile and sought-after gaming system ever.

Game Data Library @GameDataLibrary Nintendo Switch outsold the Nintendo 3DS in Japan this week.



Here's a graph showing the sales of both systems launches aligned, with notable releases highlighted.



Switch is now Japan's third best selling game system.

They have truly outdone themselves, as shown by the Game Data Library on Twitter. This week marks the official passing of the torch. The Switch has moved more numbers than the 3DS in Japan.

As per Game Data Library on May 19, 2022, the Switch has pushed 24,765,068 units, while the 3DS was sold 24,759,642 times. The numbers get even more incredible when one looks at the release dates.

Game Data Library @GameDataLibrary Comparing Switch sales with other platforms that have sold over 10m. Comparing Switch sales with other platforms that have sold over 10m. https://t.co/xyWQ51tBAg

The 3DS was outmatched for a few short years when the Switch went live on March 3, 2017. In just over five years, it has sold thousands more units than the 3DS, which launched on February 26, 2011, and has been on the market for over 11 years at this point.

It is unsurprising to see the remainder of the top two systems sold in Japan. The GameBoy and the original DS have outsold every other console by millions of units.

Game Data Library @GameDataLibrary Game Sales (May 9 - May 15)

1[SWI] Nintendo Switch Sports - 47.525 / 352.113

2[SWI] Kirby and the Forgotten Land - 14.903 / 710.714

3[SWI] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 11.127 / 4.632.554



With Elden Ring and Pawapro 2022 on PS4 gone, we're back to a Switch only Top 10. Game Sales (May 9 - May 15)1[SWI] Nintendo Switch Sports - 47.525 / 352.1132[SWI] Kirby and the Forgotten Land - 14.903 / 710.7143[SWI] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 11.127 / 4.632.554With Elden Ring and Pawapro 2022 on PS4 gone, we're back to a Switch only Top 10. https://t.co/BGLid1R17Q

It will take a while for the Nintendo Switch to catch up to those behemoths, but it is possible. More than likely, the Switch has a longer lifespan than those consoles did and will put up huge numbers for years to come.

With the likes of Nintendo Switch Sports, new Pokemon games, and other popular franchises being added to the system's library, there is no better time to own a Switch than right now.

