Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart rumored to be coming to PS Plus Premium's catalog

Since its launch two years ago, the PS5 has seen a handful of exclusive releases and a revamped PS Plus model that have made it a must-buy system in the eyes of gamers. Titles such as Demon's Souls, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart demonstrate the technical capabilities of the AMD-based hardware under the console's hood.

The latter is the newest game from Insomniac Games and is also one of the first to utilize the console's fast SSD for its game mechanics. Now, it seems like the brave Lombax Ratchet and his trusty robot partner Clank will be making their way to PS Plus. More specifically, the Premium subscription. But what does this mean exactly? Here's everything PS Plus users need to know.

PS Plus players may soon get to experience one of the best titles on the PS5

Sony recently launched an overhauled rendition of their online subscription service for their consoles. It has different tiers which differ in price, with each variant granting more benefits. The highest tier is Premium (called Deluxe in regions without the PS Now streaming service).

Based on information found on the service's subreddit, an image of the game was seen in the PS Plus Premium catalog on the PS5 PlayStation Store.

No official confirmation has been made yet, so users should take this information with a grain of salt as it could simply be a mistake on the publisher's part. However, since Sony is aiming to expand the lineup of games available over time, this could come to fruition eventually.

Seeing how Returnal and Demon's Souls are also part of the game catalog subscription available to players, this could conversely be legitimate as well. Only time will tell if the game is added to the catalog.

What is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart about?

Released last year, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Insomniac Games' most ambitious offering yet. The story follows Clank creating a tool called the Dimensionator that can open interdimensional rifts. This enables Ratchet to search for his missing family as well as others of the Lombax race.

However, the villain, Doctor Nefarious, aims to steal it, accidentally causing rifts to open chaotically. Transported to an alternate dimension, players must fix things and find their way back home.

The writing and narrative are as witty and charming as ever, especially with the introduction of the new playable character, Rivet. On the gameplay side, it is more of the same Ratchet & Clank formula but has improved over the 2016 reboot.

Ratchet and Rivet control similarly, but a number of crazy weapons to use and mow down alien threats keep things fresh. It is also one of the prettiest games on the system so far, with animation and choreography rivaling those of high-end movie studios like Pixar.

