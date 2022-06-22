Is the new PS5 controller currently the best in the world?

Getting a PS5 in this market is hard, but buying the DualSense controller isn't; it's in stock in most shops and is being sold at its retail price. It has been almost two years since the release of the new generation of consoles, with which the next generation of controllers came as well. Microsoft did not innovate as much as Sony did with its PlayStation 5 controller, which changed the game.

The successor to the DualShock 4 has a premium feel to it with a sleek design that fits in well with the "next-gen" vibe. Even though, on first look, they may seem identical, they're quite different. DualSense can also be used with a PC, and Sony is working hard to bring all the PlayStation exclusives to PC, so even if you do not own a PS5, buying a DualSense is not such a bad idea.

The PS5 controller has unique features not seen in other controllers

There are plenty of improvements made by Sony with their new controller, which is expected, given they had seven years to work on them.

An improved, ergonomic design with lengthy handles snugs right into the users' hands and is comfortable to hold even for people with large hands. Sony had no choice but to go right with the design as gamers will be using this controller for at least the next five years.

Adaptive triggers

The main focus of Sony's marketing in 2021 for the PS5 controller was on its adaptive triggers and haptics that help in improving immersiveness while gaming. To understand the difference between adaptive triggers and normal ones, users must experience them.

The L2 and R2 buttons are the triggers that have some tension to them. While playing a shooter game, it feels like you are shooting a real gun, and when playing a driving simulator, it feels like you are pushing the accelerator. Users can disable this feature if they'd like to.

Haptic feedback

Sony has also introduced the next generation of vibration technology in the new PS5 controller, which not only rumbles the whole device but rather adds a lot of variety to it.

Many small motors installed inside the plastic case can produce more accurate haptics, giving a highly distinct feel to holding the controller and playing action games. For example, if your character is walking on sand, the controller will vibrate just enough to give a slow, soggy feel, just like walking on sand.

Built-in microphone

A handy feature no other manufacturer has dared to pull off is a built-in microphone, which is necessary when playing online games with friends. Sony did a great job with it as it does not pick up the TV's sound and filters out most of the noise just to convey the users' voice.

There is a dedicated mute button on the controller itself, which is super useful as there is always a chance that something will come up while gaming. Moreover, there is also a push-to-talk feature which is perfect for when playing around other people because the mic will also pick their voices.

Verdict

Even though this is a highly subjective matter, it can be safely assumed that this PS5 controller is the best in the world right now with all its features. Not considering the listed features, it also has great battery life, a small in-built speaker, headset jack, motion sensor, and solid build quality if you ever feel like throwing it on the wall.

If you need more proof, this was voted as the best controller ever in a friendly competition hosted by BAFTA.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

