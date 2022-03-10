5 iconic BAFTA moments of all time

The British Academy Film Awards, commonly known as the BAFTA Awards, is one of the most spectacular nights in the film industry. Hollywood's greatest personalities head across the Atlantic every year for the event, after the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

The awards have had a good proportion of memorable celeb moments, from uncomfortable blunders to mind-blowing demonstrations, thanks to the British culture and weather conditions.

Whether it's motivational acceptance speeches, notable movements, or whimsical moments on stage, the event is as iconic as the cinema that they celebrate.

Here's an attempt to go back in time to carry forward some iconic BAFTA moments of all time.

Revisiting unforgettable BAFTA moments over the years

1) Meryl Streep's on-stage Cinderella moment (2011)

In a scene that will go down in the history of the award ceremony, Meryl Streep dropped her shoe as she walked up to the stage to receive her second BAFTA for Best Actress. Streep had difficulty figuring out what to do with her handbag at first and then misplaced her shoe as she walked on to the stage.

Fortunately, Colin Firth was right there to support his fellow Mamma Mia! star put her shoe back on in an iconic Cinderella-like scene. Colin's experience in playing romantic roles surely helped.

2) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's his-and-hers Tuxedos (2014)

Angelina Jolie's 2014 BAFTA outfit is considered one of the most popular red carpet outfits till date. The actress is known for her flawless ability to appear nearly royal in traditional dresses, which makes this red carpet twinning moment in tuxedos all the more enticing.

For over five years, there has been a debate about whether she wore it better than Pitt or not. The Brangelina his-and-hers BAFTA look has been a topic of conversation for quite some time. The duo wore tuxedos with Jolie in Unisex Saint Laurent and her former partner in Valentino to promote 12 Years A Slave, which was produced by Pitt's agency, Plan B.

3) Audrey Hepburn's special award (1992)

Audrey Hepburn, a three-time Best Actress nominee, was one of the most fortunate individuals to win the BAFTA Special Award in 1992.

The then-62-year-old ever courteous and down-to-earth actress used her captivating acceptance speech to thank some people for their support throughout her acting career. She addressed her speech to,

"The greatest directors, the best writers, the most marvellous stars, glorious photography, terrific scores, super clothes, and the finest technicians in the business."

With a combination of hilarious jokes and heart-touching lines, the Breakfast at Tiffany's star won everyone's hearts by accpeting her last BAFTA award at the 1992 ceremony.

4) Time's Up and #MeeToo movements (2018)

In the fall of 2017, a slew of celebrities stepped forward with their sexual harassment claims in Hollywood. The movement spread rapidly across the industry, inspiring women to form the Time's Up campaign.

The Time's Up and #MeToo campaigns headlined the 2018 BAFTAs, with guests sporting black outfits and Time's Up badges to commemorate the event. The night's events replicated identical demonstrations at the Golden Globes previously that awards season, with activists joining as plus ones.

Campaigns against sexual harassment and assault, both within and outside the film industry, were discussed multiple times during the event.

5) Leonardo DiCaprio and Dame Maggie Smith's Kiss Cam moment (2016)

The 2016 ceremony was held on February 14, in light of Valentine's Day. Host Stephen Fry opted to incorporate a famous American ritual, the kiss cam, which is more frequently incorporated as a fun activity at sports events than in award shows.

When the camera originally landed on Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, they declined to participate, causing BBC to delete the embarrassing recording from the night's telecast. However, Stanley Tucci and Cuba Gooding Jr. were up for it, and the finest moment happened when Fry's kiss cam landed on Dame Maggie and DiCaprio, who managed to kiss twice that evening.

The 75th BAFTA Awards are set to be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 and will be broadcast on BBC One from 7.00 pm onwards. The event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall, offline for the first time since the pandemic in 2020. Audiences are thrilled to see their favorite celebrities back on the red carpet for one of the biggest nights of the film industry.

