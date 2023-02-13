5 best beginner-friendly guns in Call of Duty Mobile (February 2023)

Call of Duty is a renowned name in the shooting genre, and Call of Duty Mobile is the premium battle royale offering from Activision for mobile gamers seeking the full Call of Duty experience. The game boasts impressive graphics and immersive gameplay dynamics, including a variety of modes and a vast arsenal of weapons.

While players love experimenting with different weapons, such as assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and sniper rifles, new players may find it challenging to choose the right guns. This article provides a list of the five best weapons for beginner players in Call of Duty Mobile.

Best guns for beginners in Call of Duty Mobile

5) RUS-79U

Here are the attributes of RUS-79U in Call of Duty Mobile:

Damage: 43

Accuracy: 51

Fire Rate: 77

Mobility: 73

Range: 44

Control: 50

RUS-79U is a fan-favorite SMG in COD Mobile and is widely known for its amazing control and fire rate. The SMG is great for close-range gunfights, where players can take down their opponents quickly with decent damage per hit and mobility.

However, its low range and accuracy can be a disadvantage during ADS battles and mid-range encounters. The gun is available from open loot in Battle Royale mode and is a solid choice as a primary weapon in the Multiplayer mode.

4) Type 25

Here are the attributes of Type 25 in Call of Duty Mobile:

Damage: 39

Accuracy: 49

Fire Rate: 79

Mobility: 72

Range: 48

Control: 46

The Type 25 is a highly sought-after assault rifle in the game. The gun features great stats at its base level, and players can upgrade the weapon to enhance its attributes in various modes.

This weapon is especially helpful for beginners, with its manageable recoil and high fire rate. It offers amazing mobility for an assault rifle and is great for mid-range battles.

3) M4LMG

Here are the attributes of M4LMG in Call of Duty Mobile:

Damage: 46

Accuracy: 61

Fire Rate: 63

Mobility: 44

Range: 64

Control: 59

LMGs (Light Machine Guns) are favored by many players for their large ammo capacity, allowing them to take down multiple enemies in a single spray of bullets.

However, the large ammo capacity of the M4LMG comes at the cost of reduced mobility, so Call of Duty players are advised to focus on their movement.

2) M4

Here are the attributes of M4 in Call of Duty Mobile:

Damage: 39

Accuracy: 59

Fire Rate: 68

Mobility: 69

Range: 58

Control: 54

The M4 is another assault rifle that is widely popular in COD Mobile for its impressive stats. The gun stands out for its exceptional accuracy and low recoil rate.

With various attachments and scopes available, players can improve the weapon's control and increase its range for long-distance targeting. Additionally, the M4 has good mobility, allowing players to move quickly from one position to another.

1) AK-47

Here are the attributes of the AK-47 in Call of Duty Mobile:

Damage: 48

Accuracy: 67

Fire Rate: 55

Mobility: 68

Range: 58

Control: 44

The AK-47 is one of the best weapons players can use in COD Mobile. This assault rifle delivers significant damage to opponents and is an excellent option for both close-range and mid-range combat.

The weapon has some of the most balanced stats, including a moderate fire rate, high damage per hit, and good accuracy. The rifle also has a low recoil rate, making it a great choice for beginners who are still mastering the shooting mechanics of the game.

