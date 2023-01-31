5 best ARs in COD Mobile

COD Mobile, developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision, is a free-to-play first-person shooter game that provides users with a customizable experience. Players are given the ability to personalize their weapons and characters, which further enhances their enjoyment of the game.

COD Mobile boasts a diverse arsenal of weapons, including various powerful assault rifles. Assault Rifles, or ARs, are versatile weapons ideal for players who prefer to engage in medium to long-range combat.

HVK-30 and 4 other best Assault Rifles in COD Mobile

In this article, we will be exploring the five best ARs in COD Mobile. These weapons have been chosen based on their accuracy, damage, range, and versatility and are sure to help players dominate the battlefield.

Whether you're looking for a weapon to dominate in multiplayer or one that can help you get through the toughest challenges in Battle Royale, these guns are sure to be a valuable addition to your arsenal.

1) M13

M13 (Image by Activision)

The M13 assault rifle, which is highly popular among players on COD Mobile, presents a unique challenge as its performance is somewhat subpar compared to the other weapons available.

The fire rate, expressed in rounds-per-minute (RPM), is significantly high; however, the damage output is comparatively low, necessitating thoughtful consideration when selecting attachments to augment its capabilities.

Despite its limitations, the M13 can still be effectively utilized through the proper selection of attachments.

The most optimal load-outs for both game modes demonstrate their potential.

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake

RTC Light Muzzle Brake Optic: 3X Tactical Scope 1

3X Tactical Scope 1 Laser: QWC Laser - Tactical

QWC Laser - Tactical Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: .300 RTC Double Stack 40 Round

2) Kilo 141

Kilo 141 (Image by Activision)

The Kilo 141 assault rifle, released by COD Mobile in Season 1: Heist, continues to be a highly sought-after weapon in COD Mobile. In Season 9: Zombies Are Back, it remains at the top of the game, rivaled only by the M13.

With its built-in accuracy and power, the Kilo 141 can be further enhanced by the right attachments and load-outs. The Gunsmith feature allows for extensive customization to fit any playstyle, from a high-damage submachine gun/AR-hybrid with a stripped-down design to a light machine gun with the addition of a drum barrel, scope, and bipod.

This load-out focuses on maximizing Kilo 141's range capabilities

Barrel: QWC Marksman

QWC Marksman Stock: RTC Steady Stock

RTC Steady Stock Laser: QWC Laser - Tactical

QWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Large Extended Mag B Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

3) Krig 6

Krig 6 (Image by Activision)

The Krig 6 is a recently introduced assault rifle in COD Mobile, which has been added as part of the Season 9: Zombies Are Back update. It has quickly become one of the most effective weapons in the game, with impressive accuracy and damage capabilities.

Furthermore, Krig 6 offers 61 potential attachments and perks in COD Mobile, enabling customization to suit different playing styles and game modes.

The most optimal load-out for Krig 6:

Barrel: QWC Marksman

QWC Marksman Optic: Tactical Scope

Tactical Scope Laser: Aim Assist Laser

Aim Assist Laser Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

The QWC Marksman barrel is crucial. It provides a 35% increase in damage range, decreased vertical recoil, and reduced ADS bullet spread. Although there may be a decrease in mobility, the advantages of this barrel significantly outweigh any drawbacks.

4) MK2 Peacekeeper

Peacekeeper MK2 (Image by Activision)

The MK2 Peacekeeper, a weapon first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, is held in high esteem as one of the premier firearms in COD Mobile. This armament has been designed to blend precision with agility seamlessly. Its accuracy truly sets it apart from its peers in the assault rifle class, occupying a position of distinction at the very apex of this category.

The MK2 Peacekeeper offers 53 potential attachments and perks that can be obtained by advancing the weapon's level. The MK2 Peacekeeper can be configured with these attachments to suit different playstyles and game modes, including standard multiplayer and battle royale.

The weapon's superior range compared to other assault rifles makes it particularly valuable in the battle royale mode, and this range can be further augmented with the appropriate attachments.

5) HVK-30

HVK-30 (Image by Activision)

The HVK-30 assault rifle, enhanced with significant upgrades in COD Mobile in Season 7: New Vision City, deserves greater recognition and usage. The improvements in damage and range make it a formidable weapon in the game.

HVK-30, first appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, was added to COD Mobile in Season 5: Steel Legion update. It boasts a fast fire rate and high damage range, and with appropriate attachments, its recoil can be effectively minimized.

HVK-30 becomes available at level 14 and has 51 levels, each unlocking a new attachment or perk for the weapon.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: QWC Marksman

QWC Marksman Optic: Tactical Scope

Tactical Scope Stock: YKM Combat Stock

YKM Combat Stock Ammunition: 49 Round Extended Mag

