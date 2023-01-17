Nova Esports release COD Mobile roster

In a recent development, Hong Kong-based esports organization Nova Esports bid farewell to their European COD Mobile roster. Announcing the news through their social media platforms, Nova Esports thanked the roster for their drive and contributions to the organization. They also wished the players luck in their future endeavors.

The announcement came after the squad's dismal performance at the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 in Raleigh, USA, where they were eliminated from the Group Stage, finishing last in their group after losing two back-to-back games.

Nova Esports European COD Mobile roster

Nova Sports EU's release roster includes the following players:

SaturnZz Neil cZSpy Creed Inferno SlayeR

Today we say farewell to our #CoDMobile team. We wish them all the best in their next future endeavor. Thank you for bringing your drive & contribution to #NovaEsports as a team!

After a lot of chopping and changing in 2021 and early 2022, the squad settled into a newly-formed roster revolving around their star veteran player from Spain, SaturnzZ.

Nova Esports initially entered the European Call of Duty Mobile scene on May 22, 2021. The team began their journey with a bang, comprehensively winning many small-scale third-party events in Europe. The squad had a dream run in 2021, finishing on the podium in almost all the events they competed in.

The professional esports team from China also secured the top spot in the COD Mobile Masters: Europe 2021, through which they qualified for the World Championship: West Finals.

The team, however, struggled in the Championship against some of the top teams from the western region. The roster could only win one of the five matches they played in and finished ninth in the 2021 World Championship.

Although the team's performance in 2022 remained decent domestically, the early flawlessness and domination they displayed in 2021 were clearly missing.

The squad finished second in the Stage 4: European Finals and qualified for the World Championship 2022 as the second-best team from Europe in the event. Nova Esports EU was paired against three other squads in Group D. The team lost their opening and elimination matches.

Good luck the teams at the Grand Finals within Call Of Duty Mobile: World Championship 2022 Stage 5!



Not the ending we had hoped for our #CoDMobile team but it has been a learning experience for the team. Coming back stronger next year! Good luck the teams at the Grand Finals within Call Of Duty Mobile: World Championship 2022 Stage 5!

With the roster released, the players' future remains to be seen. On the other hand, the development of Nova Esports in the COD Mobile scene will also be a point of interest.

The game's 2023 roadmap is yet to be revealed. Teams from North America dominated the global circuit in 2022, and several experienced squads will be hoping for the same in 2023.

