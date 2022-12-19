Tribe Gaming crowned champions of COD Mobile World Championship 2022

North American team Tribe Gaming pulled off a mesmerizing victory against Luminosity in the Grand Finals of the 2022 COD Mobile World Championship to lift the elusive trophy. It was a thrilling battle between the two sides as they fought till the sixth round to decide on who will become the World Champions.

Despite losing their first match against China's Wolves in the Playoffs and then fighting in the Lower Bracket, Tribe Gaming put forth a remarkable comeback to reach the Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, Luminosity, who had not lost a single match before the Grand Finals of the event and was looking in great shape, failed to defeat their counterparts despite having a one-point advantage.

Tribe Gaming outclassed them with a scoreline of 4-3 and received the winning prize money of $700K, while the runner up took home $250K. Brazilian side INCO Gaming, who secured third place after being eliminated by Tribe, has been awarded $150K in prize money.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5 Playoffs' summary

After strong competition in the Group Stage, eight teams came into the Playoffs phase, which followed the Double Elimination Bracket format. In the Quarterfinals, Omega edged past Skade and moved to the Semifinals where they faced INCO Gaming, who reached there after defeating Japan's Scarz.

Meanwhile, Wolves defeated Tribe Gaming and Luminosity beat STMN to face each other in the Semifinals. In the meantime, both the losing teams went on to fight in the Lower Bracket.

INCO Gaming and Luminosity managed to qualify for the Upper Bracket Finals after winning their respective matches in the Semifinals. The Brazilian squad failed to win the battle and was then relegated to the Lower Bracket Finals. There, they faced Tribe Gaming, who came after knocking STMN and Omega out of the event.

The Grand Finals was held between two North American teams, Luminosity and Tribe Gaming, where fans witnessed a nerve-wrenching contest between the two squads.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Playoffs results (Image via Activision)

In the COD Mobile World Championship Grand Finals, the first three rounds were grabbed by Tribe Gaming, while the next two rounds were won by Luminosity, who already had an extra point (Default) as they came through the Upper Bracket.

After five rounds, they were tied on points (3 - 3) and then both squads fought in a decider, where the Tribe took the lead.

Prize Pool distribution of COD Mobile World Championship Playoffs teams (Image via Activision)

The event was played in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA from December 15 to 18, where 16 teams battled for the coveted trophy and a huge prize pool. The tournament also marked the end of the 2022 COD Mobile Esports season.

