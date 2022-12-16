Vitality India eliminated from COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5

The COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 saw the early elimination of another Indian team, Vitality, following the exit of GodLike Esports.

Day 1 of the event has now concluded with eight teams moving to the Playoffs and the rest of the teams being knocked out of the Championship. The teams who were knocked out walked away with a prize money of $30K.

Apart from the two Indian sides, some popular teams like ALMGHTY, Qing Jiu, and Nova Esports also had disappointing performances and were eliminated on the opening day.

Vitality Gaming's performances in COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5

Group Stage results of COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5 (Image via Activision)

The Indian team featured in Group B alongside three other sides, INCO Gaming, Wolves, and STRUT for the first stage. The competition in the group was full of very exciting battles as all the experienced teams were there.

Vitality Gaming played their first match against Brazil's INCO and were defeated by a 0-3 scoreline. The opponent displayed a dominating outing and hammered them in all three rounds with a 250 - 141 (Slums), 7 - 2 (Hacienda), and 3 - 0 (Stanoff) scorelines.

The Squad went to Elimination Bracket for a crucial match against STRUT, in which they displayed a sensational comeback by beating the French team by a score of 3-2.

Vitality then played their decisive game against China's Wolves to enter the Playoffs but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and lost three rounds in a row, leading to their exit from the COD Mobile World Championship.

GodLike Esports could not win a single match and was eliminated earlier. Both the Indian teams could not present a great outing in the tournament and did not execute their gameplay the way they wanted. They will look to work on the mistakes made by them and hope to make a remarkable comeback in the 2023 season.

Jash Shah @learn_gg We lost 0-2 in our group stage and got eliminated. I am ready for all the hate and criticism🥲. All the best to other teams. I will work harder and smarter until then and sorry to disappoint everyone We lost 0-2 in our group stage and got eliminated. I am ready for all the hate and criticism🥲. All the best to other teams. I will work harder and smarter until then and sorry to disappoint everyone🙏

Eliminated teams after Day 1

ALMGHTY and Qing Jiu, some of the top teams in the world, also had a shocking performance and were eliminated in the Group Stage. Here is the full list of eliminated teams:

GodLike Esports (India) Vitality Gaming (India) Qing Jiu (China) ALMGHTY (Indonesia) NYSL Mayhem (North America) Nova Esports (Europe) STRUT (Europe) Influnece Chemin (Brazil)

GLXY COD Mobile @GLXYCODM COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 Playoffs/Champs Brackets



Quarterfinal Matches start from 2pm UTC COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 Playoffs/Champs BracketsQuarterfinal Matches start from 2pm UTC 🏆 COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 Playoffs/Champs BracketsQuarterfinal Matches start from 2pm UTC https://t.co/ASFm1lReQz

The top eight teams will now fight in the Playoffs, which will start on Saturday (December 17) at 7.30 PM IST. Tribe, Omega, INCO, and Luminosity Gaming had sparkling performances in the Group stage as these teams won all their matches. You can watch all the matches on the YouTube channel of COD Mobile Esports in English language.

