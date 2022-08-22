Vitality wins COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer Season 2

The Grand Finals of the COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer Season 2 ended yesterday. Team Vitality came out as champions after beating tournament favorite GodLike Esports 4-2. Vitality's Samruddha "SamS" Ghadge emerged as the MVP of the event, bagging 126 kills with a whopping 2645 points.

Earlier, after an intense battle, eight teams out of 256 qualified for the playoffs, where they faced off in a double elimination bracket in a BO5 format, excluding the Grand finals, which was played in a BO7 format.

COD Mobile India Challenge: Multiplayer Season 2 Playoffs overview

COD Mobile India Challenge S2 bracket (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Vitality sailed smoothly into the playoff stage as they qualified for the Grand Finals without dropping a match. The team qualified for the Upper Bracket finals by easily defeating Team Lendhi and Rebirth.

However, the side faced stiff competition in the Upper Bracket Finals, where they eked out a 3-2 win over Enigma Gaming.

On the other hand, Season 1 winner GodLike Esports had a tough run during the playoffs, starting well against 7I Astro and notching a 1-3 victory.

The squad, however, fought valiantly in the lower bracket and qualified for the Grand Finals, defeating Revenant Esports, Rebirth, and Enigma Gaming in three consecutive matches.

Team Vitality versus GodLike Esports Grand Finals summary

Heading into the Grand Finals, Team Vitality had a point lead as they qualified through the upper bracket.

The first game on Hardpoint was closely contested, but Team Vitality could hold their nerve and secure a 2-0 lead heading into the second game.

COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer S2 Grand Finals map veto (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The second game on Search and Destroy was another close one, but Team Vitality prevailed again to take a strong 3-0 lead. The third and fourth games on Control and Hardpoint saw a GodLike Esports resurgence as they won both to make the scoreline 3-2.

GodLike Esports started Game 5 with a bang, gaining a 6-2 lead on Search and Destroy. The team looked set to take the game into the decider, but Team Vitality showed grit and came back to win the game and the Grand Finals 10-8.

Match 1: Summit - Hardpoint - Vitality (250) : Godlike (243)

Match 2: Standoff - Search and Destroy - Vitality (8) : Godlike (6)

Match 3: Firing Range - Control - Godlike (3) : Vitality (2)

Match 4: Raid - Hardpoint - Godlike (250) : Vitality (227)

Match 5: Takeoff - Search and Destroy - Vitality (10) : Godlike (8)

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer S2

COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer S2 prize pool (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The tournament boasted a total prize pool of 15,00,000 INR.

1st place (Winner) - 6,00,000 INR - Team Vitality

2nd place - 3,00,000 INR - GodLike Esports

3rd place - 2,00,000 INR - Enigma Gaming

4th place - 1,50,000 INR - FenrirXRebirth

5th place - 75,000 INR - Epsilon FreakQuency

6th place - 75,000 INR - Revenant Esports

7th place - 50,000 INR - 7I Astro

8th place - 50,000 INR - Team Lendhi

The COD Mobile India Challenge Multiplayer's first season was won by GodLike Esports, who defeated Revenant Esports in the Grand Finals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer