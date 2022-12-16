GodLike Esports eliminated from COD Mobile World Championship 2022

GodLike Esports had a disappointing run at the 2022 COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 (Finals). The Indian team lost their two matches in the Group phase, resulting in their early exit from the tournament. The squad's performances in those games left more to be desired, and they failed to gain the momentum needed. They took home $15K (around 12.5 lakh INR) in prize money.

The ongoing World Championship is being played in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, where 16 teams are competing on the opening day of the Finals. The four-day competition has a massive prize pool of $1.7 million. Here's how GodLike Esports did in Stage 5.

GodLike Esports' performances in 2022 COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5

The team was placed in Group A alongside NYSL Mayhem, Omega, and STMN for the first phase of the Finals, which featured a double-elimination bracket. GodLike Esports faced NYSL Mayhem in their first match and lost by a scoreline of 0-3. The first round was played in Hacienda, where the North American side defeated them easily with a score of 250-121. The second and third rounds, held in Firing Range and Slums, were once again clinched by NYSL.

With a loss in the first match, GodLike dropped to the elimination bracket and faced STMN, who'd lost their game against Omega Esports. However, the Indian team had another miserable showing in their decisive match as they once again lost with a 0-3 scoreline.

In the first round, STMN outclassed GodLike in Hacienda with a score of 250-94, showcasing a dominating performance. The other two rounds occurred in Slams and Standoff, which were also won by the European squad.

GoldLike qualified for the COD Mobile WC Stage 5 after showcasing outstanding gameplay in the Regional Playoffs. Unfortunately, they couldn't carry the same momentum into the mega championship.

Another Indian team, Vitality, who was in Group B, saw a poor start to the opening day, as they lost their first match to Brazil's INCO Gaming. However, they made a great comeback in the second game by clinching a victory against STRUT. The squad will compete against China's Wolves to earn a seat in the Playoffs.

Besides GodLike, STRUT, and Influence Chemin, Nova Esports was also eliminated from the 2022 COD Mobile Championship. At the end of Day 1, eight out of 16 teams will be knocked out of the competition.

