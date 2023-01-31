How to get Shards in COD Mobile

In COD Mobile, Clan Wars is a highly competitive mode where clans battle for territory through a progressive league system. The higher the league, the more significant the rewards, making it an attractive proposition for those who enjoy testing their skills against others.

Each week, Clans engage in competition against five other Clans to assert their dominance over the map. Over six days, various nodes on the map will be activated with assigned objectives to be completed.

In COD Mobile, special items in the store can be crafted utilizing Shards. This guide will provide an overview of the different methods to acquire Shards in COD Mobile, helping you make the most of your time and resources in the game.

Ways to acquire Shards in COD Mobile

Shards play an essential role in the Clan Wars game, as they are used to acquire special characters and upgrades. The more shards you have, the more options you have to enhance your gameplay experience.

Shards can be earned in Clan Wars or purchased with Clan Credits in the Clan Wars store.

Clan War Store

COD Mobile shards can be purchased with Clan Credits in the Clan Wars store. The store offers items marked [Shard] at the start of the name, which can be crafted using the currency.

Here's how to get Shards in the Clan Wars store in Call of Duty: Mobile:

1) Open the game : Launch COD Mobile on your device.

COD Mobile (Image by Activision)

2) Go to the Clan section : From the main menu, tap on the "Clan" option to access the Clan store.

Main Screen (Image by Sportseeda)

3) Go to the store : Once in the Clan section, tap on the "Store" option to access the Clan store.

Clan Section (Image by Activision)

4) Select the desired Shard : Choose the desired Shard you would like to purchase, considering the cost of Clan Credits.

Select your required Shard (Image by Activision)

5) Confirm the transaction : Once you have selected the package, tap on the button labeled "500" to confirm the transaction using Clan Credits.

Confirm your purchase (Image by Activision)

6) Shards will be added to your account : After completing the transaction, the purchased Shards will be added to your account.

Character Shards in COD Mobile (Image by Sportskeeda)

Clan Wars

Clan Wars (Image by Activision)

Earning Shards through Clan Wars challenges increases your currency and helps you showcase your prowess to other players in the clan.

To get Shards through Clan Wars in COD Mobile, you can follow these steps:

Participate in Clan Wars : Join a clan and participate in the Clan Wars events to earn rewards, including Shards.

: Join a clan and participate in the Clan Wars events to earn rewards, including Shards. Complete objectives : During Clan Wars events, you and your clan members must complete objectives to earn points and progress through the league system.

: During Clan Wars events, you and your clan members must complete objectives to earn points and progress through the league system. Receive rewards : Upon reaching a new league or completing objectives, you will receive rewards, including Shards. These rewards can be claimed in the Clan Wars section of the game.

: Upon reaching a new league or completing objectives, you will receive rewards, including Shards. These rewards can be claimed in the Clan Wars section of the game. Repeat the process : Continue participating in Clan Wars events and completing objectives to earn more Shards and other rewards.

Note: The number of shards you receive from Clan Wars may vary based on your performance and the rewards offered for your current league. It's always a good idea to check the Clan Wars section for updates on rewards and events.

Upon successful completion of Clan Wars, players will be awarded Clan Currency, which can be utilized to acquire Shards for their character. The accumulated points earned through participation will result in a corresponding increase in the received currency.

