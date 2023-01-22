Can you play Cod Mobile with a controller? Steps, tips, and more

COD Mobile is a popular first-person shooter that can be played on mobile devices. This fast-paced, action-packed game immerses players in intense battles on the go. With its smooth gameplay and stunning graphics, it has quickly become one of the most popular mobile titles.

However, touch controls on mobile devices can be a bit limiting for some players and make aiming and shooting accurately considerably harder. This area is where using a controller comes in, as it can provide a more traditional and familiar gaming experience. Players can enjoy more precision and control over their movements.

In this guide, we show you how to set up controller support for COD Mobile. Moreover, we provide tips to help you get the most out of your gaming experience with a controller. Here, you'll find all the information needed to dominate the battlefield.

Playing COD Mobile with the controller by connecting wirelessly

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image by Activision)

Connecting with a controller is a great way to enhance your COD mobile experience. Players must first enable this option to play the game on Android and iOS devices. This step can be taken by navigating to the controller settings within the game's settings menu.

By following the steps mentioned below, you can set up controller support for your mobile device and enjoy the game in a new way.

Step 1) Open the Bluetooth settings on your device and select the Pair new device option.

Pair new device (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2) Once you have opened the Bluetooth settings on your mobile device, activate the pairing mode on your controller by long-pressing the PS button and Share button on the PS4 controller or by pressing the Connect button on the Xbox controller.

Turning on the controller (Image by Sportskeeda)

Step 3) After activating the pairing mode on your controller, your mobile device should display the controller as an available Bluetooth device. Select from the list and pair it with your device to establish a connection between the two.

Step 4) Once you have successfully paired your controller with your mobile device, the game should detect it and allow you to use it as an input device. You should now be able to play Call of Duty: Mobile using your controller.

Note: Only official DUALSHOCK®4 PlayStation® 4 and official Xbox One controllers can be used to play COD Mobile. However, it's important to note that all versions of official PS4 controllers except first-generation controllers are supported.

Developers may restrict the use of controllers in certain modes or events. So, checking the game's official website or support forums for the latest information on controller support is always a good idea.

Playing COD Mobile with a controller can add a new dimension to the game and make it even more fun and engaging. Whether you're a hardcore gamer or just looking for a new way to play, give controller support a try and see how it enhances your gaming experience.

