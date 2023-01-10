Fans react as COD Mobile is removed from App Store

COD Mobile (Call of Duty: Mobile), Activision's multiplayer shooter for iOS/iPadOS and Android, was removed from the Apple App Store earlier today. The sudden disappearance from the virtual application store has confused many fans as the reason behind it is still unclear.

In the past, games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire faced bans on certain servers due to specific reasons. However, COD Mobile is still listed in the Play Store. Thus, one can speculate that Call of Duty: Mobile's removal might be due to a violation of the App Store's policies or another error.

Gametube @GametubeI Breaking: Call of Duty Mobile has been removed from App Store Breaking: Call of Duty Mobile has been removed from App Store

Although the developer is yet to provide their official statement on the matter, fans have already started reacting to the recent development around the popular mobile shooter game.

COD Mobile's unexpected removal from Apple App Store garners attention as no reason has been put forth yet

Call of Duty: Mobile has been unlisted from the Apple App Store due to the unspecified reasons (Image via Twitter/Gametube)

As mentioned, Call of Duty: Mobile's removal from the App Store has puzzled many fans due to the absence of any particular reason behind the development. Many players are waiting for a response from the developer's side, and some have used social media platforms to showcase their reactions to the title's removal.

A user suspected that the absence of Call of Duty: Mobile is related to a bug, as they wrote:

Sk Sahil @SkSahil222 @SangwanShares It's an bug it's not just only in India but rest of the world COD mobile not available on the app Store @SangwanShares It's an bug it's not just only in India but rest of the world COD mobile not available on the app Store

Another user from India let out a sigh of relief when they found out that the game has not been banned like BGMI or Free Fire:

Kshitij @MardenKaDy 🏻 jab pata chala to fat gyi ki eSports ka scene kya ab govt. Ludo pe laegi @lameboredghini COD is not ban guys .... Worldwide app store se down hai🏻 jab pata chala to fat gyi ki eSports ka scene kya ab govt. Ludo pe laegi @lameboredghini COD is not ban guys .... Worldwide app store se down hai👍🏻 jab pata chala to fat gyi ki eSports ka scene kya ab govt. Ludo pe laegi😂😶

Famous Call of Duty: Mobile creator BobbyPlays asked his followers:

In another tweet, BobbyPlays wrote about how they had sent a message to the Call of Duty team, but that it might be some time before they see or acknowledge it.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays Have notified the CODM team of the issue but they're west coast and likely won't see til around noon EST



Hopefully update will arrive shortly after assuming it's a simple fix Have notified the CODM team of the issue but they're west coast and likely won't see til around noon ESTHopefully update will arrive shortly after assuming it's a simple fix

Similarly, Indian broadcaster Ocean Sharma also tweeted:

Ocean @lameboredghini Call of duty mobile removed from app store as well? Call of duty mobile removed from app store as well?

Many users came up with their opinions, trolls, and reactions after Call of Duty: Mobile was taken down by Apple from its virtual application store. Here are some fan reactions from Twitter:

Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News @PlayCODNews COD Mobile is currently unavailable on the App Store, probably due to an error COD Mobile is currently unavailable on the App Store, probably due to an error

Slump @SlumpMobile Anyone know why cod ain’t on the App Store anymore?? Anyone know why cod ain’t on the App Store anymore??

(Sebastián) セバスチャン @S3B4STOCHI #CallofDuty

Acabo de entrar a la App Store y me percato que sacaron a COD:Mobile de la tienda

(3ra imagen: Cod estaba en el 3r lugar) Acabo de entrar a la App Store y me percato que sacaron a COD:Mobile de la tienda(3ra imagen: Cod estaba en el 3r lugar) #CallofDuty Acabo de entrar a la App Store y me percato que sacaron a COD:Mobile de la tienda (3ra imagen: Cod estaba en el 3r lugar) https://t.co/4CXQTtNjFi

skittles @dababycars @PlayCODMobile Why is cod mobile not in the App Store anymore? @PlayCODMobile Why is cod mobile not in the App Store anymore?

skittles @dababycars @RealBobbyPlays yea bro the day I try to download cod mobile again it’s not in the App Store anymore @RealBobbyPlays yea bro the day I try to download cod mobile again it’s not in the App Store anymore

For those unaware, COD Mobile is part of Activision's legendary Call of Duty series of FPS titles. It has been developed by Timi Studios and is currently available in the Google Play Store.

As of this writing, the reason behind the title's removal is still unspecified, but readers can expect the developer to respond soon via the game's subreddit or other social media handles.

