Fans react as COD Mobile is removed from App Store

COD Mobile (Call of Duty: Mobile), Activision's multiplayer shooter for iOS/iPadOS and Android, was removed from the Apple App Store earlier today. The sudden disappearance from the virtual application store has confused many fans as the reason behind it is still unclear.
In the past, games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire faced bans on certain servers due to specific reasons. However, COD Mobile is still listed in the Play Store. Thus, one can speculate that Call of Duty: Mobile's removal might be due to a violation of the App Store's policies or another error.
Although the developer is yet to provide their official statement on the matter, fans have already started reacting to the recent development around the popular mobile shooter game.
COD Mobile's unexpected removal from Apple App Store garners attention as no reason has been put forth yet
As mentioned, Call of Duty: Mobile's removal from the App Store has puzzled many fans due to the absence of any particular reason behind the development. Many players are waiting for a response from the developer's side, and some have used social media platforms to showcase their reactions to the title's removal.
A user suspected that the absence of Call of Duty: Mobile is related to a bug, as they wrote:
Another user from India let out a sigh of relief when they found out that the game has not been banned like BGMI or Free Fire:
Famous Call of Duty: Mobile creator BobbyPlays asked his followers:
In another tweet, BobbyPlays wrote about how they had sent a message to the Call of Duty team, but that it might be some time before they see or acknowledge it.
Similarly, Indian broadcaster Ocean Sharma also tweeted:
Many users came up with their opinions, trolls, and reactions after Call of Duty: Mobile was taken down by Apple from its virtual application store. Here are some fan reactions from Twitter:
For those unaware, COD Mobile is part of Activision's legendary Call of Duty series of FPS titles. It has been developed by Timi Studios and is currently available in the Google Play Store.
As of this writing, the reason behind the title's removal is still unspecified, but readers can expect the developer to respond soon via the game's subreddit or other social media handles.