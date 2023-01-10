In a recent development, Call of Duty Mobile: Mobile, aka COD Mobile, the popular game from Activision, has been removed from the Apple App Store, leaving fans puzzled. Users have started searching the internet for answers, and there has been no word from the developers.

Searching for the game doesn't bring any favorable results (Image via Apple App Store)

This delisting from the iOS store has raised many questions, as the game is still available for download on the Google Play Store. While many believe this to be a bug or error, there is currently no way to verify these claims until there is an official word.

COD Mobile removed from Apple App Store

COD Mobile has been removed from the Apple App Store (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile has been withdrawn from the Apple App Store, and a cursory search for the game does not yield any results. At the time of writing the article, neither Apple nor Activision had given out an official statement regarding the issue on their social media handles.

It is reasonable to anticipate that further information pertaining to this matter will become available in the coming hours. Gamers are urged to be patient and not panic in the meantime.

Those with COD Mobile installed have nothing to worry about and may keep playing. Even though it's no longer available for download on the App Store, it's still available for existing users.

The most sensible answer at this point is that there was some technical issue or glitch, which resulted in the withdrawal of Call of Duty Mobile from the relevant store.

The game is available on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Another vital point is that the game is still available on the Google Play Store and has not been removed. As a result, another possible reason for the removal could be a violation of the App Store guidelines.

Regardless, additional clarification on the topic is required from the developers or Apple to address the issue appropriately.

Fan reaction on COD Mobile's removal from App Store

Fans have turned to social media, especially Twitter, to find out why their favorite game has been withdrawn from the virtual store. While many assume it is due to a simple error that Activision will ultimately rectify. Here are some of the responses:

SuriconZ69 @SuriconZ69



#Callofdutymobile #CoDMobile #Apple #callofduty #Tendencia No se si es mi celular o que está pasando pero no me aparece el Call of Duty Mobile en la tienda según yo entre para ver si ya se actualizaba o no y me llevo esta grata sorpresa No se si es mi celular o que está pasando pero no me aparece el Call of Duty Mobile en la tienda según yo entre para ver si ya se actualizaba o no y me llevo esta grata sorpresa 😱😰😧😳😮#Callofdutymobile #CoDMobile #Apple #callofduty #Tendencia https://t.co/8MkXfcguUr

John @TheCassiniJohn Call of Duty: Mobile got removed from Apple App Store. (Most likely, just an error) Call of Duty: Mobile got removed from Apple App Store. (Most likely, just an error) 📢 Call of Duty: Mobile got removed from Apple App Store. (Most likely, just an error)

Chucky. @BaddestBane @TheCassiniJohn Not an error the old update was removed, they are uploading the new update. It will be available soon, probably today or tomorrow. @TheCassiniJohn Not an error the old update was removed, they are uploading the new update. It will be available soon, probably today or tomorrow.

While there is currently no clarification or official message, all that iOS gamers can do is wait for official words rather than believing the unofficial rumors circulating on the internet.

