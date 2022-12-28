Top 5 COD Mobile esports tournaments of all time

COD Mobile from Activision was launched on October 1, 2019, and since then, several major tournaments for the game have been held around the world. The free-to-play shooter game was immediately popular, as it hit 270 million downloads in its first year. However, the title's esports tournaments failed to generate a similar viewership as its rivals, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

Let's take a look at the top five COD Mobile esports tournaments in terms of peak viewership, according to stats by the Esports Charts.

Top five COD Mobile esports tournaments by peak viewership so far

5) World Championship 2020 North America Finals

The World Championship 2020 North America Finals was a two-day contest played between eight teams, featuring a total prize pool of $50K. Tribe Gaming clinched the tournament and earned their seat in the 2020 Stage 5. The match between XSET and Nova Esports accumulated a peak viewership of 24,818 and was the most popular match in the event.

XSET began their campaign well but unfortunately stuttered in the Grand Finals and missed out on the first place. Nova Esports secured third place after losing a match against Tribe Gaming.

4) Garena Finals 2020

The Garena Finals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 was played between six teams from September 28 to October 4, 2020. The event had a peak viewership of 38K. NRX Jeremiah 29:11 won the tournament and advanced to the World Championship 2020 Stage 5. Daivo.FreeSlot bagged second place, while FunPlus Phoenix and Resurgence were eliminated earlier in the Playoffs.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Activision canceled the 2020 Stage 5. This was the inaugural edition of the Championship, and the prize pool of the Stage was equally distributed among the seven teams.

3) COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5

The recently concluded COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5 ranks third in the list with a concurrent viewership of 40K. The event took place from December 15 to 18, and 16 teams from all over the world participated in it. Tribe Gaming came out as the champions, winning $700K in prize money.

The opening match of the tournament between NYSL Mayhem and GodLike Esports saw a peak viewership of 40K. North American team Luminosity Gaming claimed the second position, while Brazilian side INCO Gaming acquired third place. The COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5 was livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch.

2) Garena Finals 2021

The second most popular COD Mobile Esports event is the 2021 Garena Finals, which was held from October 7 to 17 and featured 12 teams from South East Asian countries. It garnered a peak viewership of more than 56,000. The event did not have a prize pool, but it had three slots for the 2021 World Championship East.

ALMGHTY from Indonesia won the competition after defeating DG Gaming in the Finals. Blacklist Ultimate from the Philippines grabbed the third spot, and these three squads made it to the prestigious contest.

1) COD Mobile Philippines Championship 2021

The Philippines Championship 2021, an official tournament with a $19K prize pool, was one of the most popular COD Mobile tournaments ever. It was hosted by Garena from August 23 to September 5 and featured 16 teams from the country. The event saw a highest concurrent viewership of 87,486 and garnered around 17,000 average viewers.

Ultimate E-Pro defeated Omega Esports in the Grand Finals to become the winner of the competition. Both teams also secured seats in the World Championship 2021 Garena Finals.

Blacklist then signed the roster of Ultimate E-pro ahead of the Garena Finals. The team placed third in the Garena Finals 2021 and secured a seat for the 2021 World Championship East. In Stage 5 of the tournament, the team made some great tactical decisions and was crowned the champion.

