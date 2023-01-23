How to play 1v1 in COD Mobile (January 2023)

COD Mobile is a multiplayer game that primarily focuses on team-based objectives and competition. Players are typically grouped into teams of two or more, working together to complete objectives and emerge victorious.

However, the game also offers a "1v1" mode, where one can engage in individual battles against each other, going solo instead of relying on teamwork.

COD Mobile typically presents a team challenge, but players may encounter 1v1 battles in the battle royale mode due to its large maps.

Instructions on setting up 1v1 matches in COD Mobile

Although COD Mobile does not have a dedicated 1v1 mode, players can still engage in individual matches using the game's personal match feature.

Playing 1v1 matches in COD Mobile is a great way to practice and improve your skills. It also allows team members to become more familiar with each other's playstyles and tendencies.

To start a 1v1 match in COD Mobile, players must create a private game due to the lack of a dedicated 1v1 mode. To do this, they can invite a friend or another user to the match. It is important to remember that it's a private game, so one can only play with those invited.

To start a private game on Call of Duty Mobile, follow these steps:

From the game's main menu, navigate to the Multiplayer option located on the right side of the screen. Instead of joining a match through the queue, tap on the hamburger menu icon located in the top-right corner of the screen. From the hamburger menu, select the "Private" option from the drop-down menu. Once in the Private menu, use the match settings on the left-hand side to make any necessary adjustments. To make the match more suitable for 1v1 gameplay, it is recommended to increase or remove the time limit and raise the kill limit. Tap on the "Invite" button to invite friends or players to join your game. Once all players have joined, tap on the "Start Game" button to begin the match.

Remember that the game can change, so the steps can differ. Therefore, keep an eye on the settings and tutorials.

1v1 tips to succeed in COD Mobile

Aside from making adjustments to the sensitivity, load-outs, shooting mode, and the right weapons, here are a few tips to remember when engaging in a 1v1 gunfight:

Practice versus AI to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of weapons

Find a layout that works for you

Practice jump shots and drop shots

Learn to pre-aim

Hip-firing is only necessary for close targets

Know the map layout to counter areas players' favorite

Getting into a gunfight with just one player is a personal experience. It is a game of wit and skill, with an inherent expectation to outsmart the opponent. In that regard, players are engaged to polish their repertoire and keep practicing.

