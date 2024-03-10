Top 10 guns to use in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has been one of the most successful titles on smartphones since its release in October 2019. Almost five years after its release, Activision and TiMi Studio Group's mobile FPS shooter is doing well, with constant updates, which kept pace with many AAA shooters in the industry. As COD Mobile has garnered more traction lately, many gamers starting this year may wonder which weapons to pick when attempting to frag out in this game.

This article will list the 10 best guns to use in COD Mobile, which can aid your gameplay.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

10 best guns in COD Mobile that can drastically improve your gameplay

1) ASM10

ASM10 Assault rifle (Image via Shadow CODM YT)

The ASM10 is the king of close to medium-range gunfights and can drastically change the course of your gameplay, given that you avoid camping in spots. This assault rifle is known for its accuracy; however, you may have trouble controlling it at a longer-range engagement.

The rifle has a slow fire rate but brutally heavy damage that can two-shot an enemy in a firefight. You can also use this weapon with perks such as the aim-down sight speed boost and mobility, which will help you win more gunfights.

2) Krig 6

Krig 6 stats in COD Mobile (Image via Dregzmn YT)

The Krig 6 is one of the better additions made to COD Mobile, as it was praised by many fans for its versatility. The weapon is extremely easy to use; however, using it without the scope might become a bit difficult due to its poor iron sights. That said, it will not stop you from acquiring some fast kills.

Krig 6 has an extremely high time-to-kill (TTK) as it has great accuracy and fire rate, paired with decently high damage. You can also utilize this weapon to the fullest with any perks of your choice.

3) EM2

EM2 Rifle gameplay in COD Mobile (Image via Dregzmn YT)

The EM2 assault rifle recently received a buff, which gave it a 27.4 Ranger Heavy Barrel and a 40-round extended magazine. These buffs not only made the gun much more viable in the meta, but now gamers can also engage in gunfights for longer.

The EM2 rifle is great in medium to long-range gunfights and causes significant damage to your enemies. With decent aim-down speed, the bullpup is a must-use weapon in COD Mobile.

4) AK117

AK117 Gameplay (Image via ICE YT)

The AK117 assault rifle possesses the fastest TTK in the game at the moment. Moreover, it also comes with a phenomenally fast rate of fire, which is accurate for taking gunfights from short to medium range. If used correctly, you can expect the 30-round rifle to help you secure at least two kills after you leave spawn.

The AK117 is also reliable when it comes to taking gunfights while sprinting, as the accuracy will make up for the acrobatics you do during a firefight.

5) PDW-57

PDW gameplay in COD Mobile (Image via Gamerbaba82 YT)

The PDW-57 is slightly less viable when it comes to damage compared to the MSMC SMG in COD Mobile. However, it is much more accurate and reliable in engagements as it has better first-shot accuracy and less spread during hip-fire.

When it comes to mobility and fire rate, you can expect the PDW-57 to be exceptionally viable, especially when taking short to medium-range engagements in Call of Duty Mobile. Moreover, the massive 67-round extended magazine can support suppressing fire or catch multiple enemies off-guard while flanking.

6) Kilo Bolt-Action

Kilo Bolt-action rifle (Image via Shadow CODM)

If you prefer a reliable sniper rifle that can take out enemies from an unrealistic range and has little-to-no bullet drop-off, the Kilo bolt-action rifle will be your best friend in COD Mobile. The one-shot-killing sniper rifle is dangerous on the battlefield in every way, with its only downside being its slow fire rate.

Rapid firing rounds with Kilo is still fairly faster compared to most snipers in the game. It is recommended that you keep switching your vantage points to make the most out of this weapon.

7) KN44

KN44 Assault rifle gameplay (Image via Strange One Gaming YT)

The KN44 is also a major buff holder in COD Mobile, as developers added a recoil buff to the assault rifle last season. Although KN44 was always on the good side of the playerbase, it is now even more powerful when it comes to picking medium-range gunfights in the game.

You can utilize perks like receiving ammo when killing enemies in close range to get the most out of this weapon in an intense firefight in Call of Duty Mobile.

8) Man O' War

Man O' War gameplay (Image via Strange One Gaming YT)

The Man O' War is one of the most powerful assault rifles in COD Mobile, and it has also received a noticeable buff recently. You can now use the gun with increased mobility and lift time, resulting in more reliability when taking engagements.

Man O' War is also one of the only assault rifles with better accuracy that can go toe-to-toe with the likes of EM2 and Maddox in COD Mobile.

9) S36

S36 LMG Gameplay (Image via Strange One Gaming YT)

The S36 is one of the only LMGs on the list that takes the spot for one of the best machine guns in COD Mobile. Entering with a mammoth magazine size and clean iron sights, the S36 is one of the game's best weapons, offering a fairly easy recoil in the game.

You can use the S36 to offer heavy, suppressive fire for your teammates and catch a hoard of enemies off-guard with its decent rate of fire. However, you must know that the LMG offers a slightly faster aim-down sight speed compared to the other weapons.

10) R9-O

R9-O Shotgun (Image via Call of Duty official YT)

The R9-O is widely considered the best shotgun in COD Mobile due to its mobility, fire rate, damage, and magazine size. You can easily get comfortable using the weapon as it has the great capability to deal with the tankiest of players, even at a mid-range engagement.

The R9-O can be a great pick for you if you use it tactically and camp in the unusual corners of the map. This may also help you catch flankers and frag your heart out in the process.

While the aforementioned weapons list can be used to make the most out of your COD Mobile gameplay, the game also offers a plethora of other guns in its arsenal, which you can customize and try out to create your unique experience.

