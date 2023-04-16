Top 5 games like COD Mobile for mobile devices

COD Mobile is one of the best fast-paced, first-person shooter (FPS) games available for players. Since it has been around for a long time, there are some amazing alternative titles that are also available that offer similar gameplay, modes, and customization options. They have unique features and gameplay mechanics to offer, and can keep you engaged for hours.

From Warface: Global Operations to PUBG New State, these games are thrilling alternatives to COD Mobile. The fast-paced FPS titles allow players to engage with opponents across diverse modes like Team Deathmatch, Battle Royale, and more. A varied range of customizable weaponry and plenty of character options to choose from are additional offerings that enhance the gaming experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writers's views.

5 best games like COD Mobile: Battleprime, PUBG New State, and more

1) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike is a popular fast-paced FPS game with different modes and customizable weapon choices. Developed by Game Development Ltd, it has both single-player and multiplayer settings. There are 14 maps present in the game, each with their own unique settings.

All this, along with a ranking and leaderboard system, makes this game one of the best COD Mobile alternatives currently available on the app storefronts.

Modern Strike Online lets players customize their weapons using different realistic equipment and save them in different loadouts to aid their playstyle. The smooth gameplay, range of challenges, and impressive graphics are capable of keeping players hooked to their mobile screen for hours.

2) BattlePrime

This fast-paced, multiplayer shooter game is another amazing COD Mobile alternative that is currently available in the market. Fans can choose their favorites from a range of super-skilled heroes in this BlitzTeam LLC. title. All of them have their unique abilities, whom players can choose while engaging in intense 6v6 battles across different maps.

The main goal in BattlePrime is to dominate opponents by capturing the strategic points of the maps and eliminating the enemy players. With immersive graphics and responsive controls, this title offers one of the best edge-of-the-seat gameplay for first-person shooter lovers.

3) PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is one of the best battle royale games out there. It is Krafton’s futuristic take on its existing battle royale title and has thus been a huge success. The game is set in 2051 and comes with fresh weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and an updated map that includes new areas for players to capture.

They can choose from different characters, outfits, and skins. There are also different gameplay modes available that resemble different features of COD Mobile. With enhanced graphics and amazing gameplay, PUBG: New State is an amazing edition of the list of FPS titles.

4) World War Heroes: WW2

The multiplayer FPS title has been developed by Azur Interactive Games Ltd. This game is based on different battlefields of World War II where players will engage in intense combat against their opponents. Further, different modes like Capture The Flag, Team Deathmatch, and more are available.

This style is similar to first-person shooter games like COD Mobile. It even shares many similarities with the Activision title, like similar controls and game modes. However, World War Heroes: WW2 is unique in its own way. With a lot of weapons to choose from and amazing graphics, it is an amazing game for fans of this genre.

5) Warface: Global Operations

Developed by My.com B.V., Warface: Global Operations is another first-person shooter game like COD Mobile. It offers a unique style of gameplay along with stunning graphics, extensive customization, and amazing controls. This game also includes a feature called “Blackout” that allows players to temporarily blind their enemies.

Players in the game can choose from a range of characters to engage in fast-paced battles. There are different modes like Bomb Mode, Battle Royale, and Team Deathmatch, and there are plenty of different maps for them to compete in.

