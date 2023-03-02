Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game that takes players on a terrifying journey through a mysterious forest. With its stunning visuals, this title will push your computer's hardware to its limits. The game features a large open world, breathtaking graphics, and intense gameplay.

If you plan to play Sons of the Forest at 4K UHD resolution, you'll need a powerful graphics card to handle the game's demanding graphics. This article looks at the 5 best graphics cards to play Sons of the Forest at 4K UHD.

Top 5 graphics cards to play Sons of the Forest game smoothly

1) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ($800+)

The most recent card on this list is the RTX 4070 Ti. It was also eagerly awaited as it was the cheapest way to try out Nvidia's groundbreaking Lovelace architecture. With 12GB of VRAM, fourth-generation Tensor cores, and third-generation Raytracing cores, Nvidia has created a true 3D gaming beast.

GPU GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA CUDA Cores 7680 Boost Clock (GHz) 2.61 Memory Size 12 GB Memory Type GDDR6X Max Display Resolution 4K at 240Hz or8K at 60Hz with DSC

MSI has gone even further, as this card features a boost clock of 2745MHz, significantly improving over the reference card's boost clock of 2615MHz. This results in high frame rates in Sons of the Forest, even with Ultra settings and 4K resolution. With such performance figures, the RTX 4070 Ti is a great choice for most high-end games.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($370+)

Radeon RX 6700 XT is competitively priced and comparable to NVIDIA's RTX 3070. With its RDNA2 architectural style, it is comparable to its NVIDIA counterparts. However, in terms of upscaling, it uses FSR, which is inferior to DLSS technology.

GPU Radeon RX 6700 XT Base Clock 2321 MHz Game Clock 2424 MHz Boost Clock 2581 MHz Memory Size 12GB Memory Type GDDR6

The graphics card can produce an average of 55 FPS in 4K ultra settings, with a peak of 75 FPS. Therefore, selecting medium or high settings will result in higher frame rates.

Moreover, the average framerate increases to 75 FPS when 4K ultra settings are utilized. Thus, the card can run Sons of the Forest in 4K smoothly.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ($1120+)

The most logical resolution for expansive open-world games is 4K, and this is where the RTX 3080 Ti delivers.

GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA CUDA Cores 10240 Boost Clock 1.67 GHz Memory Size 12 GB Memory Type GDDR6X

As for the specific Gigabyte card, cooling is handled by two 90mm fans and one 80mm fan. They feature alternating spinning patterns to maximize cooling and also have seven composting copper heat pipes and excellent heat dispersion.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($830+)

The RX 7900 XT is another powerful next-gen graphics card from AMD. It is a state-of-the-art card that generates incredibly detailed graphics at amazingly high frame rates. The massive 20GB of VRAM is supported by AMD's latest RDNA 3 architecture.

GPU Radeon RX 7900 XT Base Clock 1500 MHz Game Clock 2025 MHz Boost Clock 2394 MHz Memory Size 20GB Memory Type GDDR6

Its efficient architecture results in the lowest power consumption of any RTX 40-series graphics card. The GPU can compete with Nvidia's most powerful offerings in all areas except ray tracing while costing a fraction of the price.

5) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 ($1800+)

The GeForce RTX 4090 is one of NVIDIA's newest graphics cards. The GPU's raw processing power can handle any AAA game. With 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM and DLSS upscaling, achieving an average of 105 frames per second at 4k resolution is achieved comfortably.

GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA CUDA Cores 16384 Boost Clock (GHz) 2.52 Memory Size 24 GB Memory Type GDDR6X Max Display Resolution 4K at 240Hz or8K at 60Hz, with DSC

The Forest, known for its impressive graphics, has high visual fidelity and benefits from a powerful graphics card like the RTX 4090. When DLSS 3 is enabled, 4K performance with a GeForce RTX 4090 is boosted by 90%.

Sons of the Forest and other graphics-intensive games run flawlessly on the GPU, the strongest on the market.

The above-listed graphics cards are the best options for running Sons of the Forest at 4K UHD. However, your choice of graphics card will depend on your budget and the level of performance you desire.

Ensure that your computer's power supply can support the graphics card you choose and that your computer's cooling system is adequate to prevent overheating.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

