5 best Steam Deck SD cards in 2023

Developed by Valve Corporation, the Steam Deck is a powerful handheld gaming device that allows users to play their favorite PC games on the go. Boasting a built-in SD card slot to store games and other data, it's powered by an Intel processor and runs on SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system that's specifically designed for gaming.

In this article, we'll discuss five of the best Steam Deck SD cards that interested readers should consider purchasing in 2023.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

The best Steam Deck SD cards that you can’t afford to miss

1) Samsung EVO Select microSDXC (Starting from $9)

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC is a high-performance SD card that's ideal for Steam Deck users. Boasting a read speed of up to 160 MB/s and a write speed of 150 MB/s, it's available in multiple capacities, ranging from 64 GB to 512 GB.

Offered by Samsung, the EVO Select microSDXC is a line of microSD memory cards which was primarily designed for use in smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. The key features include:

High read and write speeds: up to 100 MB/s read and 90 MB/s write

Large storage capacities: up to 256GB

UHS-I interface for fast performance and compatibility

Water and temperature-proof for durability

Includes a full-size SD adapter for use in cameras or other devices

Comes with a limited 10-year warranty.

You can buy it from here.(Globally and in the US)

2) Samsung Evo Plus (Starting from $10)

Samsung Evo Plus (Image via Amazon)

With a read speed of up to 100 MB/s and a write speed of 90 MB/s, the Samsung Evo Plus is another excellent option for Steam Deck users. It's currently available in a wide range of storage capacities from 32 GB to 512 GB.

The Samsung EVO Plus is a popular line of microSD memory cards that generally caters to the storage requirements of smartphones, tablets, action cameras, and other devices. The key features of this line-up include:

High-speed data transfer rates: up to 100 MB/s read and 60 MB/s write

Large storage capacities: up to 512GB

UHS-I interface for fast performance and compatibility

Water, temperature, magnetic, and X-ray proof for durability

Includes a full-size SD adapter for use in cameras or other devices

Comes with a limited 10-year warranty.

You can buy it from these links. (Globally and in the US)

3) SanDisk Extreme Pro (Starting from $21)

SanDisk Extreme Pro (Image via Amazon)

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is a fast and reliable SD card with a solid read speed of up to 170 MB/s and a write speed of 90 MB/s. Considering that it's available in capacities ranging from 64 GB to 512 GB, it's suitable for storing a large number of games.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is a line of high-performance flash memory cards designed for professional photographers and videographers alike. They offer fast read and write speeds, large storage capacities, and the rugged durability to withstand tough working conditions. Its primary features are as follows:

Up to 160 MB/s read speed and up to 150 MB/s write speed

Available in capacities ranging from 64GB to 2TB

Built for extreme conditions, with water, shock, and x-ray resistance

Comes with RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software

Supports both SD and microSD formats

Comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

You can buy it from here. (Globally and in the US)

4) Lexar Professional 633x (Starting from $22)

Lexar Professional 633x (Image via Amazon)

The Lexar Professional 633x is a fast and affordable SD card that's ideal for Steam Deck users, with a read speed of up to 95 MB/s and a write speed of 45 MB/s. It's available in capacities ranging from 16 GB to 512 GB.

Lexar Professional 633x is a prominent line of SD and microSD memory cards that's designed for both professional photographers and videographers. The key features include:

Fast read and write speeds: up to 95 MB/s read and 20 MB/s write

Available in capacities ranging from 16GB to 256GB

UHS-I interface for fast performance and compatibility

Includes a full-size SD adapter for use in cameras or other devices

Comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

You can buy it from here. (Globally and in the US)

5) Kingston Canvas Select Plus (Starting from $30)

Kingston Canvas Select Plus (Image via Amazon)

The Kingston Canvas Select Plus is a high-performance SD card that's suitable for demanding gaming purposes with its high read speed of up to 100 MB/s and a write speed of 80 MB/s. The line-up is available in various capacities, ranging from 32 GB to 512 GB.

Kingston Canvas Select Plus is a line of microSD memory cards that's offered by Kingston, designed for use in action cameras, smartphones, and other portable devices. Its major features include:

High read and write speeds: up to 100 MB/s read and 80 MB/s write

Large storage capacities: up to 512GB

UHS-I interface for fast performance and compatibility

Water and temperature-proof for durability

Comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

You can buy it from here. (Globally and in the US)

In conclusion, these five SD cards are the best options for Steam Deck owners in 2023 as they offer fast read and write speeds, large capacities, and reliable performance. When selecting an SD card for your Steam Deck, it's important to consider the capacity that you need as well as the read and write speeds that are required for the games you wish to play.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes