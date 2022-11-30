5 best action cameras for your adventure needs

Perfect for adrenaline junkies looking to create memories, action cameras allow creators to capture fractions of moments without caring too much about the delicacy of photography and/or videography. They are designed with the sole purpose of being sturdy, reliable, and easy to carry.

Recent trends indicate that action cameras are generally cheaper than full-fledged professional cameras, making them a popular choice. While they're great for fast-paced photography and videography, many people use action cameras for content creation or as webcams.

With multiple options to choose from, selecting the best camera can be a bit of a task. In this regard, we have prepared a list of the five best action cameras.

A guide to buying the best action cameras

5) Insta360 ONE RS 4K edition ($282)

The Insta360 One RS action camera (Image via Insta360/YouTube)

The Insta360 One RS 4K is a capable camera that has seen a drop in price, making it a sensible choice. The One RS 4K edition can shoot footage at up to 4,096 x 2,160 resolutions at 60 FPS. Thanks to its 48 MP sensor, the camera is capable of taking ultra-crisp photos and competes with several beginner DSLR cameras.

Today, the camera costs $269.99. However, if buyers want to purchase the Get-Set kit that comes loaded with a 4K boost lens, core, battery base, and a mounting bracket, it will cost $282 on Amazon.

4) GoPro Hero 9 Black ($294.99)

The GoPro Hero 9 Black (Image via GoPro)

GoPro is known for its high-quality action cameras. The GoPro Hero 9 Black might be two generations old, but it is still a cost-effective action video shooting solution.

The Hero 9 Black can shoot at up to 5K resolutions with its impeccable 23.6 MP sensor. The camera packs two screens, although only the rear screen supports touch input.

The camera is currently available for $294.99. The full kit with extra batteries, accessories, and memory kits is priced at $398.99.

3) DJI Action 2 ($334)

The DJI Action 2 camera (Image via DJI/YouTube)

DJI has made a name in the action camera and camera drone space, despite being a comparatively new competitor. The Shenzhen-based imaging company offers a range of both high-end and cost-effective cameras and this is where the DJI Action 2 fits this convention.

The compact camera features dual OLED touchscreens and can record 4K videos at up to 120 FPS. The camera shoots with a wide f/2.8 aperture.

The camera sells for $359, but buyers can save $25 on the MSRP during an ongoing promotion from the manufacturer.

2) Olympus Tough TG-6 ($454)

The Olympus Tough TG-6 (Image via Amazon)

Olympus is a veteran of the imaging industry, and over the decades, it has come up with multiple compact cameras suited for all conditions. The Tough TG-6 carries the same DNA as its name implies.

With a 12 MP sensor on board, the camera can shoot videos at up to 4K 30 fps and can shoot continuous photos at 20 fps. At FHD resolution, the camera is capable of shooting at 120 fps. The Tough TG-6 also has a wide f/2.0 aperture.

The camera is waterproof, freezeproof, and crushproof and at $454, is one of the best cameras to accompany photographers and videographers on their adventures.

1) GoPro Hero 11 Black ($519.95)

The GoPro Hero 11 Black (Image via GoPro)

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is the latest offering from the American company. The camera can shoot videos at up to 5.3K resolution and it packs a large 27 MP sensor for shooting photos. The Hero 11 Black can also be used as a webcam via the many accessories that are included in the box.

However, it is one of the most expensive options on this list. The Hero 11 Black generally retails at $519.95 but can be picked up for $399 during an ongoing limited-time promotion.

