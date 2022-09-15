DJI Osmo Action 3 revealed with vanilla design and competitive pricing

The Chinese drone and action camera manufacturer DJI launched its all-new action camera, the Osmo Action 3, on September 14. This device is a throwback to the original DJI Action camera and has been launched to compete against offerings from GoPro.

With the second iteration of the Osmo Action cameras, the brand focused on a magnetic form factor. However, the latest launch saw a design that resembles the 2019 edition of Osmo Action.

More information on DJI Osmo Action 3 regarding prices and editions

Matthew Egan @EganFilm Busy day for action cameras kicking off with the Osmo Action 3 from DJI just being announced and the GoPro Hero 11 dropping in an hour. We used a GoPro Hero 9 when filming driving scenes for MotorTrend so one of these is likely in our future - the Action 3 can mount vertically! Busy day for action cameras kicking off with the Osmo Action 3 from DJI just being announced and the GoPro Hero 11 dropping in an hour. We used a GoPro Hero 9 when filming driving scenes for MotorTrend so one of these is likely in our future - the Action 3 can mount vertically! https://t.co/YNeHO7i6dg

DJI's latest Action camera comes with two touch-sensitive screens, which can also be operated with wet hands. The device also supports voice control.

To make things even more convenient, Osmo Action 3 also comes with physical buttons to help users switch between the available modes. The camera also has a shutter-release button which doubles as a record button for both photos and videos.

Osmo Action 3 is a compact camera unlike any other device manufactured to shoot high-FPS sequences. It can offer up to 4K 120 FPS footage. Moreover, people can use both screens on this device to monitor the camera.

In terms of mounting options, users can find two clips at the bottom to set up the camera on a plethora of surfaces to get some interesting angles. The device can also be mounted in both the 16:9 landscape and 9:16 vertical portrait-recording modes.

HamacaSoft  @hamacasoft DJI's new Osmo Action 3 camera can take vertical social media videos DJI's new Osmo Action 3 camera can take vertical social media videos https://t.co/ldAI8maqrf

The Action 3 packs the same 12 MP sensor as its 2021 variant. The camera is not based on a magnetic form factor. Thus, users cannot attach a secondary macro lens anymore. However, users will still get to replace the in-built lens cover in case it gets damaged. It can also be replaced with an ND (natural density) filter.

The camera comes with ample options when it comes to shooting photos and videos. Users get to shoot at 4K, as mentioned earlier. However, lower resolutions like 480p are also available. Osmo Action 3 will also allow creators to choose between an ultra-wide 155° view and a tighter one that will help shoot subjects from up close.

The camera offers a couple of image formats. Standard processed versions can be used by creators who do not want the hassle of color correction. However, those who want to grade their footage can opt for the D-Cinelike mode.

Matt Dagley @mattdagley DJI Osmo Action 3. I'm glad they went back to the traditional action camera design. I wasn't a fan of the magnetic clip system on the Osmo 2. DJI Osmo Action 3. I'm glad they went back to the traditional action camera design. I wasn't a fan of the magnetic clip system on the Osmo 2. https://t.co/z1KLAnSowp

The Standard Combo Package of the Osmo Action 3 has been priced at $329. In this edition, users will get the camera, a quick-release clip, a battery, and a vertical mounting frame.

DJI also sells an Adventure Combo for this camera. This edition will cost users $439. With it will come two extra batteries and a charging case that can be used to charge up to three batteries. To top it all off, this version also comes with a spare clip and a selfie stick.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh