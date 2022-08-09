"I wanted to throw up" – Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE for major goof-up during Bayley's segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took issue with WWE's production team switching between different camera angles during the opening segment of RAW.

Bayley opened this week's episode of RAW alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She made it clear that they had returned to revive the women's division and bring out the hunger in the roster.

But before The Role Model could complete, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair joined the fray. The six women confronted each other in the ring, leading to an all-out brawl.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo lambasted WWE's production team for the camera cuts. He mentioned that in trying to capture the action, the camera angles kept changing, and fans could not clearly understand the impact of the altercation.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro the 57,000 camera cuts during that brawl. I wanted to throw up. You get nothing registered. You're going from one to the next, to the next, to the next. Nothing is registering. I would love to know how did that ever start. It is awful bro. It is God-awful man." (From 14:44 - 15:15)

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY will be in a huge matchup at WWE Clash at the Castle

During the same segment on RAW, the trio of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair challenged Bayley and her faction to a bout that evening. The Role Model accepted the challenge but decided that the high-profile contest would take place at Clash at the Castle.

But tempers flared, and the six women immediately started to exchange blows at ringside before WWE officials rushed to the scene and separated them. Fans will have to wait and see which ensemble will reign supreme on September 3.

