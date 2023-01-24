Top 5 drives for Steam Deck SSD and MicroSD upgrade in 2023

Storage is the biggest issue for modern gamers. With the latest titles demanding more storage with every new iteration, it is imperative to sort your drive's capabilities before buying more games.

The hunt for ideal storage can be tricky as there are plenty of options. One issue with finding an SSD for your console is that you get minimal options because Steam Deck only supports smaller-sized M.2 2230 SSDs. However, there are a few options that you can certainly consider for your console.

Explore these SSDs & MicroSD for your Steam Deck

1) Sabrent Rocket 2230 ($89 for 512 GB)

The Sabrent Rocket 2230 has three variants, 256, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Unfortunately, it's still unavailable in 2 TB but will perform well otherwise. It's a tiny but powerful SSD designed for compact devices such as Steam Deck, Microsoft's Surface series, and more.

Any variant will work great if you want to upgrade your console from 64 GB, as the Deck is not very demanding. While you can go for the 1 TB variant, 256 GB or 512 GB is more than enough. The good thing about this SSD is that you can opt for the lower storage variant if you're on a tight budget.

Buy it from Amazon.

2) KIOXIA BG4 Series ($219 for 1 TB)

The BG4 series is a line-up of NVMe SSDs with a compact design and capacities of up to 1 TB. It uses a PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and KIOXIA 96-layer TLC BiCS FLASH, resulting in a fast and durable performance with sequential read speeds of up to 2300 MB/s and random read speeds of up to 390K IOPS.

Power consumption is relatively low, at up to 3.7 watts. These SSDs come in four capacities, 128, 256, 512 GB, and 1 TB, and are suitable for compact devices. Additionally, there is an option for a Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) model that supports TCG Opal Version 2.01 for added security.

Check it out on Amazon.

3) Crucial X6 Portable SSD ($119 for 2TB)

This is an external hard drive, but it will work great for your Steam Deck. The best thing about it is that it has a large storage capacity of up to 4 TB, and you can get the 2 TB variant for just $119. It has a read speed of up to 800MB/s, significantly faster than traditional hard drives.

It is tiny and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. It is also compatible with various devices such as PC, Mac, Android, consoles, and more. It is built with high-quality components and is backed by Micron, one of the world's largest flash storage manufacturers, ensuring its reliability and durability.

Remember to check it out on Amazon.

4) Samsung PM991 ($127 for 512 GB)

The Samsung PM991 SSD is designed for gamers and high-end power users, with swift read and write speeds of 2200 and 1200 MB/s; respectively, this will perform great on your console.

It's a 512 GB SSD that uses the most advanced NVMe technology available, making it an ideal choice for those looking to upgrade their console's storage. Its compact size and power-packed performance make it an excellent option for upgrading your Steam Deck storage.

Find it in their store.

5) Western Digital SN530 ($119 for 512 GB)

The Western Digital SN530 is an excellent option for upgrading the Steam Deck. It is a 1 TB SSD that offers more storage than any other option available directly through Valve. Additionally, it's Steam Deck certified, which means it is guaranteed to fit and work seamlessly with the device.

SN530 is also a fast and reliable option, with read/write speeds of 2400/1950 MB/s and an MTTF (mean-time-to-failure) of 1.75 million hours. While more budget-friendly options may be available, this drive is a good choice for those looking for a future-proof upgrade.

Get it from Amazon.

Considering the size factor in Steam Deck, it is very challenging to find the perfect SSD. However, these options will be enough to fulfill your demands.

