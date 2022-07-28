Live A Live Captain Square guide: How to obtain the Memory Card in Distant Future 

The Distant Future chapter in Live A Live is a fun distraction for players in the form of the arcade machine, Captain Square, where players will be required to solve puzzles by engaging in combat.

It’s one of the more difficult side quests to pull off as it will require players to invest a lot of time and patience to solve the puzzle. While the puzzle-solving game is not a core part of the narrative, players can look to complete it if they wish to have the bragging rights.

Completing all the puzzles will require a fair bit of dedication, as every time players choose to walk away from it, the game will reset, and they will have to go through the puzzles all over again.

There is a way to avoid the reset, and to do so, one will need to get their hands on a Memory Card, which is much easier said than done. Getting the card is tricky, and today’s guide will go over how players can obtain it in Live A Live.

Obtaining the Memory Card in Live A Live

Players will be able to obtain the Memory Card in Live A Live after Kirk dies, as they will be required to gain access to his room. To gain entry into it, however, they will be required to interact with the computer console beside the door, asking them to register their names to enter.

Adventurers will need to input their character names into the terminal. Only then will they be allowed to enter.

Once inside Kirk’s room, here are some of the things that players will need to do:

The primary objective that one will need to accomplish in Kirk’s room is to gain access to his log. However, it’s password protected, and players will be required to look for hints ad clues elsewhere as to what they need to do for the code. This is the trickier part, as the hint is not exactly evident.

When talking to Kirk’s cremates, Live A Live Adventures will notice that they are mentioning how obsessed Kirk was with the theory of Warp Drives. The two words will keep propping up in dialogue exchanges, and the words “warp speed.” Which incidentally is the two-word password required to unlock Kirk’s logs.

Upon gaining access to the log, players will then learn the memory card's location at the foot of his bed. Upon searching the area, players will be able to obtain the item.

After getting the Memory Card in the JRPG, adventurers can now play Captain Square without fear of losing progress in the puzzles. It’s also important to remember that those looking to complete Captain Square do so as soon as possible, as the arcade machine gets locked out irrevocably later in the narrative.

