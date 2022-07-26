How to get secret ending in Live A Live

The hit Super Famicom RPG Live A Live was recently remade for Nintendo Switch, providing gamers with a new way to experience the title. The JRPG has plenty of content to progress through, spanning multiple time periods and character arcs.

As Live A Live players make their way to the endgame, they'll have two primary ways to end the game. Depending on their actions, they can receive the standard ending or what many are dubbing the "true" conclusion ending.

To receive the second ending, users must decide on the primary antagonist at a critical juncture. Below, they can find a short guide on how to do so.

Live A Live: How to receive true ending

Characters face off against Odio and his forces in Live A Live (Image via Square Enix)

Before players read further, they should be advised to progress through the game on their own until they reach the Dominion of Hate. This is to avoid spoilers and other story unveilings that result along the way.

However, if they have already reached the chapter or don't mind plot points being spoiled, they can continue below to figure out how to achieve the game's true ending.

Sparing Oersted and achieving true ending

Before any other steps are taken, Live A Live users must reach the Dominion of Hate chapter with any main character except Oersted. They will also need to be sure they have recruited every available character to receive the true ending, even though their party will be restricted to four members during the final confrontation. Proceed to the final battle against Pure Odio in his second phase. However, instead of defeating Odio when he shifts back into his Oersted form, gamers can make their way to the Devil's Peak. At Devil's Peak, enter the statue room. This will trigger Oersted to appear and bring the statues in the room to life. Players should prepare as much as possible before entering the statue room, as this will trigger battles against multiple bosses from previous portions of the story. This can become a battle of attrition, so they want to ensure they have all they need to succeed. Once all the reincarnated statues have been beaten, Oersted will transform into Sin Odio. If Live A Live users claim victory over Sin Odio, Oersted should break free of his constraints and deal the final blow against the manifestation of hatred.

Gamers who defeat Odio in his Oersted form will receive the abridged standard ending. In this iteration, Oersted is sealed away in Lucrece, left to his own devices for all time.

Though this technically keeps him alive, he's essentially left alone indefinitely. While the true ending will see Oersted fall in earnest, he does so in noble sacrifice while attempting to defeat Odio, which many players consider a more redeeming finale for the central character.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far