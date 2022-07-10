All upcoming Nintendo Switch Games of July 2022 - Fallen Angel, Live A Live, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more

The biggest Nintendo Switch game of the month is undoubtedly Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the sequel to the 2018 action role-playing game developed by Monolith Soft.

Nintendo Switch, while considerably underpowered compared with other consoles, has been able to amass a significant fan following and revive the iconic brand. From exclusives ‘system-seller’ titles, like Zelda Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey, to JRPG titles like Shin Megami Tensei V and Rune Factory 5, the handheld console has created its dedicated fanbase.

Aside from Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch also brings ports of critically acclaimed indie titles such as GameDec, FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, and Live A Live. While Nintendo lacks a strong online subscription service like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Extra, the Nintendo Switch Online Service does have a healthy selection of retro games from NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega systems. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the games set to be released in July 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Games releasing in July 2022

GameDec (Switch) - July 1, 2022

(Switch) - July 1, 2022 Parasite Pack (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 1, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 1, 2022 Instant Sports All-Stars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 4, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 4, 2022 Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - July 5, 2022

(PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - July 5, 2022 Apico (Switch) - July 7, 2022

(Switch) - July 7, 2022 Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 7, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 7, 2022 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 8, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 8, 2022 FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (Switch) - July 12, 2022

(Switch) - July 12, 2022 Worth Life (Switch) - July 14, 2022

(Switch) - July 14, 2022 DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – July 15, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – July 15, 2022 Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – July 19, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – July 19, 2022 Fallen Angel (Switch) - July 19, 2022

(Switch) - July 19, 2022 Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Switch) - July 21, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Switch) - July 21, 2022 Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 21, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 21, 2022 Post Void (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 21, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 21, 2022 River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 21, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 21, 2022 Wayward Strand (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 21, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 21, 2022 Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Switch, PlayStation 4) - July 21, 2022

(PC, Switch, PlayStation 4) - July 21, 2022 Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 22, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 22, 2022 Live A Live (Switch) - July 22, 2022

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Pokémon Puzzle League is coming to Join Ash, Brock, and Misty as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master!Pokémon Puzzle League is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitch Online + Expansion Pack members on 7/15! #Nintendo64 Join Ash, Brock, and Misty as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master!Pokémon Puzzle League is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 7/15! #Nintendo64 https://t.co/GRC9xa09Zl

Train Valley: Console Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 27, 2022

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 27, 2022 Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (Switch) - July 28, 2022

(Switch) - July 28, 2022 Anonymous; Code (Switch, PlayStation 4) - July 28, 2022

(Switch, PlayStation 4) - July 28, 2022 Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Switch) - July 28, 2022

(Switch) - July 28, 2022 Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 29, 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 29, 2022 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) – July 29, 2022

(Switch) – July 29, 2022 Squish (Switch) - July 29, 2022

(Switch) - July 29, 2022 Severed Steel (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022 TriFox (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022

It should be noted that the above-mentioned dates for Nintendo Switch Games are subject to change.

