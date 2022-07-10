All upcoming Nintendo Switch Games of July 2022 - Fallen Angel, Live A Live, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more

The biggest Nintendo Switch game of the month is undoubtedly Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the sequel to the 2018 action role-playing game developed by Monolith Soft.
Nintendo Switch, while considerably underpowered compared with other consoles, has been able to amass a significant fan following and revive the iconic brand. From exclusives ‘system-seller’ titles, like Zelda Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey, to JRPG titles like Shin Megami Tensei V and Rune Factory 5, the handheld console has created its dedicated fanbase.
Aside from Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch also brings ports of critically acclaimed indie titles such as GameDec, FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, and Live A Live. While Nintendo lacks a strong online subscription service like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Extra, the Nintendo Switch Online Service does have a healthy selection of retro games from NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega systems. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the games set to be released in July 2022 on Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch Games releasing in July 2022
- GameDec (Switch) - July 1, 2022
- Parasite Pack (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 1, 2022
- Instant Sports All-Stars (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 4, 2022
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - July 5, 2022
- Apico (Switch) - July 7, 2022
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 7, 2022
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 8, 2022
- FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (Switch) - July 12, 2022
- Worth Life (Switch) - July 14, 2022
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – July 15, 2022
- Endling - Extinction Is Forever (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – July 19, 2022
- Fallen Angel (Switch) - July 19, 2022
- Danganrompa S: Ultimate Simmer Camp (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Switch) - July 21, 2022
- Hell Pie (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 21, 2022
- Post Void (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 21, 2022
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - July 21, 2022
- Wayward Strand (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 21, 2022
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (PC, Switch, PlayStation 4) - July 21, 2022
- Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 22, 2022
- Live A Live (Switch) - July 22, 2022
- Train Valley: Console Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 27, 2022
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (Switch) - July 28, 2022
- Anonymous; Code (Switch, PlayStation 4) - July 28, 2022
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Switch) - July 28, 2022
- Digimon Survive (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 29, 2022
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) – July 29, 2022
- Squish (Switch) - July 29, 2022
- Severed Steel (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022
- TriFox (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - July 2022
It should be noted that the above-mentioned dates for Nintendo Switch Games are subject to change.