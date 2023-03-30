5 best items to buy from COD Mobile Credit Shop

COD Mobile gives players many options when personalizing their characters, including eye-catching skins, cool-looking weaponry, Parachute skins, and more. Almost every wearable accessory you may connect to your avatar, from their flying wings to their weaponry, has intriguing-looking camo. In this regard, Activision's COD Mobile is the only battle-royale title that even comes close to Garena Free Fire and Fortnite regarding various character customization and visual appeal to make your presence felt on the battlefield.

One easy way to make your character look distinct in COD Mobile is spending your hard-earned Credit Coins (Cs).

You may increase your Credit Coins by placing in the top 10 of the battle royale game, winning the whole battle royale match, or achieving MVP status in one of the game's many multiplayer modes. All you have to do is click the Credit Shop option in the shop area in the bottom left corner.

Without further ado, here are the top 5 items you can buy right now in the COD Mobile Credit Shop

Note: This article reflects the writer's choices

Rust Trim - Parachute and 4 other fantastic items to buy in COD Mobile's Credit Shop right now

1) Captain - Circuitry

Cost: 6000 C

Stand out on the battlefield with the Circuitry uniform of Captain (Image via Activision)

Captain is a widely picked character in COD Mobile. What makes the Circuitry uniform of Captain useful is the green shade. This can be particularly handy during battle royale matches as vast swathes of the Isolated and Blackout maps have lush green plains and slopes.

The Captain in the Circuitry uniform is probably the closest suit that comes close to the Golem uniform, which resembles the iconic PUBG Ghillie suit.

2) K9 Unit

Cost: 2000 C

Bring a furry friend along with you to take down your enemies in the Multiplayer Mode (Image via Activision)

This steal deal is available right now at the COD Mobile Credit Shop. By spending only 2000 Credits, you can get a K9 Unit to accompany you during all matches in the Multiplayer Mode, be it Frontline or Hardpoint. In COD Mobile, using the K9 Unit is a beautiful method to find and eliminate sneaky foes.

It can quickly eliminate enemies as an assault and defense unit. Hence, be sure to benefit from the deal presented in the Credit Store fully.

3) Outrider - Cyberline

Cost: 6000 C

Blend in with the snow-covered terrain with the Cyberline uniform of Outrider (Image via Activision)

The Outrider is one of the most picked female characters in COD Mobile. Her Cyberline uniform is up for grabs at the Credit Shop. This is probably one of the coolest-looking female character uniforms in the title right now. Additionally, her uniform's dark blue and white shade helps her camouflage in the snow-covered parts of the battle-royale map.

4) Special Ops 5 – Liquid Mercury

Cost: 6000 C

Look sleek and stylish with the Liquid Mercury attire of Special Ops 5 (Image via Activision)

The Liquid Mercury attire of the character Special Ops 5 is easily one of the sleekest-looking skins available to buy right now from the Credit Shop. Roaming around the battle-royale map in the Liquid Mercury uniform is guaranteed to make you stand apart from all other survivors.

5) Parachute – Rust Trim

Cost: 2000 C

Strike fear into your opponents with the dangerous-looking Rust Trim parachute (Image via Activision)

Landing while equipped with a sick-looking parachute is a surefire way to instill fear in your opponents in any battle-royale encounter. Among all the parachute skins available in COD Mobile's Credit Shop, the Rust Trim version with yellow, orange, and black vinyl is the most dangerous look.

All categories of items, be it bundle packs, weapon skins, parachutes, or calling cards and emotes, are well-laid out into separate navigable tabs in the Credit Shop section. Remember that special characters and their associated skins can only be accessed on the "All" section tab at the top of the screen once you are inside the COD Mobile Credit Shop. You'd have to scroll down a bit to find your favorite characters to buy. There are hundreds of things in the Credit Store area, which can sometimes be overwhelming. Unlocking each particular item for oneself requires a set number of Credit Coins.

Poll : 0 votes