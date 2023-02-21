Call of Duty Mobile: The 5 safest landing spots to rank up fast in February-March 2023

Call of Duty Mobile is no different from any other battle-royale title, where players are tasked to scavenge for the best possible guns they can find, secure a good position inside each corresponding circle, and survive.

The game features a humongous map called Isolated for players to brawl. The map features all kinds of geographical locales, from forests, hills, and snow-capped areas to distinct towns and enclosed estates such as nuclear power plants.

With so many drop locations on offer, it can be a little confusing for newcomers to know where to get a decent amount of loot and yet advance deep into the end-game of a battle-royale match in Call of Duty Mobile.

So, here's a handpicked list of some of the safest looting spots in Call of Duty Mobile's Isolated map, where you'll get decent quality loot as well:

Sakura, Estate, and other safe landing spots in Call of Duty Mobile for newcomers

1) Sakura

Sakura is a beautiful town surrounded by Cheery Blossom trees (Image via Activision)

Sakura is a quaint little town surrounded by cherry blossom trees, which is often ignored by players. The town offers ample loot for an entire squad of four. There's also a small lake next to the town, with a small island. Over on the island, you are guaranteed to get some heavy-duty Snipers and rocket launchers most of the time.

Overall, Sakura is a big enough town to let you loot in peace. If you scan the entire town well enough, you're guaranteed to get good-quality gear.

2) Estate

Surrounded by hills on all sides, Estate is a safe place to dive (Image via Activision)

Surrounded by hills and thickly forested canopy, be rest assured that landing at the Estate will allow you to loot for weapons in one piece. The location is seldom visited by other Call of Duty Mobile players, yet you are guaranteed to come out of the area with some high-quality loot if you search the whole place patiently.

The Estate enjoys a somewhat central location on the map, so landing here would be wise and strategic. The surrounding landscape has lofty hills and forests, making it an ideal drop location for campers.

3) Standoff

Standoff enjoys a strategic location on the map (Image via Activision)

The standoff is a shanty-looking town that enjoys a strategic location next to the river that bifurcates the map into two halves. Although the town may not offer high-quality loot all the time, landing here will give you a headstart nonetheless.

Plenty of vehicles spawn nearby, and the town's central location on the Call of Duty Mobile map is an ideal starter if the corresponding circle forces you to move to another place.

4) Overgrown

The Overgrown town in Call of Duty Mobile's battle royale map (Image via Mr.Vody/YouTube)

Overgrown is a town located in the snow-covered region of the map, which often gets ignored by players. It's a big enough town to support two or three squads with loot. So, don't expect to be completely alone.

In terms of loot, Overgrown tends to spawn decent-quality loot most of the time. Vehicles are also abundantly found near Overgrown, facilitating quick movement out of the area.

5) Black Market

The picturesque town of Black Market offers plenty of loot (Image via Activision)

On the Black Market, you're guaranteed to get high-quality loot on the rooftops of its various buildings. It's a tightly spaced map with several double-storied buildings, small paths, and alleyways.

So, even if you have company, you can negotiate around the map and survive. Plenty of roads cross around the Black Market Township, so moving to a different location won't be a hassle.

Always be prepared for early-game duels, no matter which landing spot you choose. We hope you find the aforementioned landing spots fruitful in your journey to rank up in Call of Duty Mobile. COD Mobile Season 2 is also about to roll out. So it is time to gank up the ranks a little

See you on the battlefield.

