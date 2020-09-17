3 best snipers in COD Mobile

COD Mobile hats a lot of great choices for guns, and that holds true when it comes to sniper rifles. The feeling of hitting a ranged one-shot kill or turning on someone to hit a crisp, quick scope is unmatched. There's a reason snipers are always so popular in COD or COD Mobile.

The snipers in COD Mobile may be on a mobile platform, but that doesn't entirely change the dynamics of what makes a sniper rifle good in any COD game. The main component of any sniper is the ability to one-shot kill to the head. The faster a sniper can cycle through those shots to the head is also a factor. Even if a sniper is weaker than another, if it cycles faster for more headshots, it should be better.

Of course, factors like bullet velocity, accuracy, and damage to play some role in what snipers are the best. Taking everything into account, three snipers can give players the best advantage.

Three best snipers in COD Mobile

#3 - Locus

Image Credits: Activision

The Locus is similar to the other snipers on the COD Mobile list and generally fills the same role. However, the similarity comes at the cost of being outclassed, and essentially worse, at the same job as other weapons.

It's saving grace is that it unlocks earlier than other rifles and might be a better option before further levels are reached. But other downsides like a low aim down sight time also place the Locus below other rifles. Aim down sight speed is one of the most vital stats to a weapon, whether it is COD Mobile or not. The Locus will get the job done, but it isn't the optimal choice.

#2 - DL Q33

Image Credits: Zilliongamer

Many would place the DL Q33 at the top of the list, and on paper, those people would probably be right. One of the main reasons is the flat damage output of the sniper. Anything chest or above is a one-shot kill, and that is incredibly powerful in the hands of a great player. It can allow a margin of error for players who miss headshots as well.

The fire rate on the DL Q33 is low, though, which means less kills in succession and far less margin for error if a player misses entirely, which happens more often as controls are harder in COD Mobile. If a player is in a fight and misses the first shot, there likely won't be a second.

#1 - Arctic .50

Image Credits: Zilliongamer

On paper, the Arctic .50 is the second-best option, but in practice, it can be the deadliest. The skill gap for hitting headshots might be far wider than chest shots, but the fire rate and the damage of this gun make up for that.

A skilled player can make more use of the Arctic .50 than the DL Q33, and newer players will be forgiven for missing a shot. This is an all-round solid sniper rifle pick in COD Mobile.