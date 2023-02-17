COD Mobile Season 2 Heavy Metal: Launch date, new Battle Pass, Diesel map, Maddox gun, Operator skins, rewards, and more

On February 16, COD Mobile Season 2 Heavy Metal was announced, featuring a new Multiplayer map, Battle Royale class, Maddox Assault Rifle, rewards, Battle Pass, seasonal challenges, and more content.

Activision released a 36-second trailer on their social media pages to announce the post-apocalyptic-themed second season of COD Mobile, which will be available in the game from February 22 at 4 pm PT.

All about COD Mobile Season 2 Heavy Metal

The new Battle Pass includes a variety of rewards, such as Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, premium and free items, and additional COD Points. One of the highlights of the Battle Pass is the Maddox Assault Rifle, which was first introduced in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and can be obtained at Tier 21. With its high fire rate, minimal recoil, and extended magazine, this weapon is ideal for strategic combat.

COD Mobile new gun Maddox has been added in Season 2 (Image via Activision)

After purchasing the Premium Pass, you can acquire many unique Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints.

Operator Skins

The Marshall

Deadman

Domino - Intimidation Tactics

Beck - Spray Paint

Weapon Blueprints

QXR - DEAD-54

HBra3 - Steel Carnage

SP-R 208 - Wild West

Koshka - Ironclad Enforcer

Maddox - Aerodynamic

The new Battle Pass also offers Ground Forces rewards such as Wraith - Death Metal Operator Skin, Rytec AMR - Hell Bound Weapon Blueprint, and Backpack 2 - Ebony Commander.

New Multiplayer map and modes

The Diesel Multiplayer map, previously introduced in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in April 2021, has been added by Activision to COD Mobile Season 2. This map focuses on mid-to-long-range battles and is sure to offer a thrilling experience for fans. In addition to the new map, two game modes, Goliath Clash and Chaos Control, have also been introduced.

You can improve Goliaths with Blue, Red, and Silver power upgrades, which offer the following buffs:

Blue: Get a Melee weapon with improved damage and a new slide skill along with faster movement speed.

Get a Melee weapon with improved damage and a new slide skill along with faster movement speed. Red: Equip the Purifier, plus get a health boost and a reduction to all incoming damage.

Equip the Purifier, plus get a health boost and a reduction to all incoming damage. Silver: Gain enhanced firepower along with a damage and health boost.

The COD Mobile developer has also introduced a new event called Black Gold Brawl and a new Battle Class Ravager Launcher. You can also redeem some exciting rewards by collecting Limited Time Tickets (LTT) through several in-game events and eliminating enemies in Battle Royale. You can then spend those tickets in the Limited Time Ticket Store to get items like Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more. The store will remain open until March 12.

