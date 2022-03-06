Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players surprised after Treyarch doesn't bring back a fan-favorite map

Treyarch Studios recently confirmed that the fan-favorite WMD Map from Call of Duty Black Ops will be added to the 2020's title of the franchise. The map was supposed to arrive in Black Ops Cold War with an update on March 4, 2022. However, much to fans' surprise, the map has now been delayed until a further update.

No exact release date has been informed yet from the studio and fans are now wondering when the old map will be added to Cold War. Treyarch Studios has even let fans know that the new iteration of the WMD Map will have many similarities from that of Black Ops and Black Ops 4.

Treyarch Studios



We'll need to delay the release of the WMD map until a future update. Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more info. The Vargo 52 Assault Rifle is now available to unlock in MP & Zombies in #BlackOpsColdWar, and also available as a Reactive Mastercraft via Store Bundle.

The WMD Map is yet to arrive to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

WMD is a multiplayer map that was featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 4. In Black Ops 4, the map was added as part of the Black Ops Pass during Operation Spectre Rising. Being quite popular back in the day, Treyarch Studios decided to make it available in the Black Ops Cold War as well.

The map was supposed to arrive with the latest update of the game, but fans were surprised when the studio decided to release it at a later date. The decision was made at the last moment, especially after it was announced by their official Twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

Treyarch Studios



• WMD Multiplayer map (Black Ops 1 remaster)

• Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in MP & Zombies

• Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft Bundle



Surprise! We've got new content dropping tomorrow in #BlackOpsColdWar: • WMD Multiplayer map (Black Ops 1 remaster)• Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in MP & Zombies• Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft Bundle

Other additional content that was supposed to drop with the update did manage to make their way into the game. The Vargo 52 Assault Rifle has been made available in Multiplayer and Zombies mode along with the Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft Bundle.

Treyarch Studios has also confirmed that the new iteration of the WMD Map will have many similarities from its previous iterations, i.e. from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 4. The map is said to have many vantage points and as a result, a lot of objective modes feature locations on the ground floor in particularly vulnerable areas.

However, it can be assumed that the WMD Map delay won't be for long considering the fact that it was supposed to arrive with the March 4 update. In the meantime, players can complete certain challenges to unlock the new Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan