Treyarch to take over Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard and provide a prequel to the “Dark Aether” narrative

Zombies have been an integral aspect of every Call of Duty game for a long time now.

This game mode features co-op style gameplay and is a fan-favorite amongst players worldwide. In fact, there have been times when Zombies have attracted a lot more players compared to the multiplayer or even the campaign.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to be no different, and Sledgehammer games want to make sure that the game's Zombies mode is handled with utmost perfection.

However, when it comes to this game mode, there is no other studio that does it better than Treyarch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode is set to be a prequel to Cold War

Call of Duty: Cold War was released in 2020 and was developed by Treyarch game studios. The Zombies mode in Cold War was focused towards an event that happened during World War II. It was titled “Dark Aether” which didn't meddle with the game's primary narrative.

The events of "Tag der Token" that took place in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 led to the Aether's collapse. In turn, it gave rise to a new catastrophe where Dark Aether started to leak into the modern world. The narrative entailed that during World War II, the Nazis managed to reanimate dead soldiers to aid them in battle.

A team called “Requiem” was developed to discover the reason behind the leaking of the Dark Aether. Through arduous study and research, they unearthed information regarding a Soviet engineer who had been trying to escape the Dark Aether for a long time.

The event culminates in a climactic battle that took place in East Berlin. After a grueling fight, the team managed to escape at the very last moment.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will provide a prequel to this story, although details are not yet available on the area of focus. It is possible that the focus will be towards how the Nazis reanimated their soldiers and the Soviets' subsequent strategies to win against them during World War II.

This is only a guess as players will have to wait until the game releases on November 5.

