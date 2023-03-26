The craze for Call of Duty Mobile has been increasing since its launch. The game broke the record for most downloads in just days of its launch. With such a varied player base, the competition in COD Mobile is also extremely high. The FPS (first-person shooter) game by Activision and Timi Studios has many amazing maps and a varied range of weapons.

Listed below are some tips that will improve your gameplay and take you to the big leagues soon.

5 best Call of Duty Mobile tips to win games in March 2023

5) Adjust your settings

You need to ensure that the settings and controls are placed where you want them. Most beginners often copy their controls and settings from the game's pro players. However, you need to understand that unless you have their skills or a similar device, copying settings from other players won't help you much.

4) Find the right team

Choose the right squad in Call Of Duty Mobile (Image via YouTube/MrClasher)

Choosing the right teammates is crucial when trying to win every game on Call of Duty Mobile. Having the right players by your side will help you improve your movement in the game. You can explore the map properly, understand the positions of your teammates, and create your strategy accordingly.

You will also learn a lot when playing with a good team. There are many Discord servers you can join to find the right team to play with.

3) Get the best out of practice mode

Call of Duty Mobile offers a practice mode to help players master the game. Here, you can improve your movement, aiming ability, and strategy. Players can access different types of weapons in the game in practice mode.

It will also be easier to choose the right set of weapons while playing the game after using them in practice mode. This will improve your gameplay and help when competing in COD Mobile.

2) React to sounds

To taste success in Call of Duty Mobile, it is important to react accordingly to the sounds you hear. Pro players generally play with their headphones on as it helps them listen to enemy footsteps and make better predictions.

Call of Duty Mobile has always given importance to the sound designs of the game. Once you get used to playing with your headphones on, you will notice a significant difference in your gameplay.

1) Master your critical combat movement

The importance of mastering movements when you are on the COD Mobile battlefield cannot be stressed enough. This makes it hard for your opponents to shoot at you. There are various movement skills to master, including:

Strafing: Where the players keep moving side to side while taking on a gunfight.

Where the players keep moving side to side while taking on a gunfight. Slide ADs: This is a style of movement where players slide around the corner while ADS, making it hard for the enemy to shoot them while being prepared to shoot at the slightest sight of an enemy.

This is a style of movement where players slide around the corner while ADS, making it hard for the enemy to shoot them while being prepared to shoot at the slightest sight of an enemy. Jump shot: This might be a little bit hard for beginners, but once mastered it is incredibly effective in gunfights. Players keep jumping while shooting enemies.

This might be a little bit hard for beginners, but once mastered it is incredibly effective in gunfights. Players keep jumping while shooting enemies. Drop Shotting: In this type of movement, the players will have to be prone and keep moving side to side while shooting the enemies.

These tips and tricks play a crucial role in a player's success in Call of Duty Mobile. One should implement them accordingly to win matches consistently in the game.

