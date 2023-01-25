Premier League side make ambitious move for Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin - Reports

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an audacious move to sign Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman has struggled for game time this season at St James' Park.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has overseen an incredible turnaround on Tyneside since succeeding Steve Bruce as the club's manager in November 2021. His side are in the midst of a top-four race, sitting third after 20 games.

However, the only negative during his reign so far has been the regression of Saint-Maximin, 25, who lit up the Premier League before Howe arrived. He has featured just 15 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

The form of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton has kept Saint-Maximin out of the team, and he could be seeking more first-team opportunities elsewhere. Nottingham Forest have already lured Newcastle striker Chris Wood to the City Ground on loan.

According to the Telegraph, Steve Cooper's side made an ambitious proposal to sign Saint-Maximin during negotiations over Wood's loan move. Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi is believed to have tracked the French winger during his time at Watford. He's reportedly a huge admirer of Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman has friends in the Nottingham Forest squad, but Newcastle do not want him to leave. He has scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists in 108 appearances since joining the Magpies from OGC Nice in 2019 for £16 million.

Tim Sherwood urges Newcastle to sign Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson's stock is rising at the Amex.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood has urged Newcastle to target Brighton forward Ferguson.

He has compared the young Irishman with Tyneside great Alan Shearer. The ex-Spurs boss told Optus Sport that the Seagulls frontman could be signed as Wood's replacement (via Irish Examiner):

“Didn’t we just mention that Newcastle were looking for a striker? That might be one there (Ferguson). Go in now. There’s no point in getting him after he’s scored 50 Premier League goals because he will be unaffordable. Now’s the time you need to pick him out – when they’re ready, they’re ready.”

Ferguson scored a memorable goal in Brighton's 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday (January 21). Sherwood compared his strike with Shearer's goals in his heydays:

“Roberto De Zerbi is obviously looking down at the academy as well and appreciates the qualities of this boy, and that finish (against Leicester) is outstanding. That’s Alan Shearer in his pomp."

The 18-year-old Irish striker has scored four goals and provided four assists in 12 appearances for Brighton's senior side. The Magpies may need to move quickly if they want the young talent whose stock is rising in the English top tier.

