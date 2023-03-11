Top 5 COD Mobile shotguns for skilled players

COD Mobile has taken mobile gaming to new heights and offers an array of amazing weapons to use in combat. Its admirable arsenal of guns includes assault rifles, shotguns, LMGs, snipers, submachine guns, various melee weapons, and much more.

Being the hardest-hitting option when it comes to short-range firearms, shotguns are an instant favorite of the pro playerbase of COD Mobile. Many skilled gamers often use one of them as their primary weapon to spice things up a bit.

The shotguns in COD Mobile have always been pretty lethal in terms of short-range fights. They come with higher mobility, almost little to no recoil, and deal significant damage in close-quarters combat.

However, it's not all beds of roses for the players. Using shotguns requires a skillset that develops with experience. A major drawback of these weapons is that they can't be used in long-range gunfights. This means that players will be powerless against enemies with firearms that thrive in distance combat. Taking all of that into account, this article will list the five best shotguns for skilled gamers.

Five best shotguns for skilled players, along with their recommended attachments

5) JAK-12

The JAK-12 is one of the most amazing shotguns in the game. This fully automatic weapon has a counterpart who is a member of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

With the right attachments — such as the MIP extended light barrel, MIP laser 5mw, rear grip, and Marauder suppressor — this shotgun can easily become an adored weapon in anybody’s arsenal. In skilled hands, this weapon is deadly.

4) BY15

This pump action shotgun is a B-tier weapon with a high fire rate. With a long travel range for its bullets combined with a tight hip fire spread, this gun COD Mobile is deadly. It is one of the best shotguns, with the ability to kill enemies in just one shot. However, a player has to be quite precise to rain the pellets upon the enemies without getting hit.

However, with the RTC extended light barrel, MIL Laser 5mW, Stippled or Granulated grip tape, and Marauder suppressor, this gun can become a beast for skilled gamers to devour enemies with.

3) R9-0

The R9-0, despite being fourth on this list, is a player-favorite shotgun in COD Mobile. This shotgun is an almost perfect hybrid of pump-action shotguns and semi-automatic ones. It has an amazing ammunition capacity that offers this weapon the ability to fire many bullets before one has to reload its chamber, which might be a little strange for a shotgun. The gun also comes with an impressive rate of fire and a modest hip fire accuracy.

The R9-0 does a great deal of damage when it is used in close-quarters combat, and although low, this shotgun's damage in mid-range gunfights is decent too. Players can use the Granulated grip tape, Choke muzzle, and RTC extended light barrel attachments with this firearm.

2) HSO405

The HSO05 can easily kill enemies with one shot during short-range gunfights. Moreover, players can easily destroy foes even at a higher range with its shotgun. With its insane damage rate and admirable range, the HSO405 could easily become one of the best shotguns in COD Mobile. However, it loses first place just because of a slower rate of fire and reload speed.

Pros can use a Choke muzzle, RTC extended light barrel, MIP Laser 5mW, and Granulated grip tape to massacre enemies in this title.

1) KRM-262

No list of the best shotguns in COD Mobile would be complete with the mighty KRM-262. This one-shot killer doesn't have almost all the flaws of the other guns this article mentions. It is a consistent and decent weapon in mid-range, has a better fire rate than the HSO405, and is often used by veterans. It's worth mentioning this gun's only flaw is its rate of fire.

The KRM-262 can touch new heights with a Marauder Suppressor, MIP 5mW laser, and two extended barrels. It is a solid option in COD Mobile for skilled players who love to engage enemies up close.

