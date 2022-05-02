Best Free Fire sensitivity for headshots and accuracy in May 2022

Free Fire sensitivity settings are among the most important variables that players must consider while playing the game. They have a significant influence on things like aim and accuracy. As a result, gamers must set appropriate settings if they want to get better at the game.

Users who aspire to reach the game's upper echelons are often motivated to enhance their skills. For the same reason, they search for the best settings to use.

Note: The choice of sensitivity settings differs from user to user, and the settings shown below are those that the writer believes are the best.

Free Fire sensitivity: Best settings to use for headshots and accuracy

Here are the best settings that users can try out for headshots and accuracy (Image via Garena)

These are the optimal Free Fire sensitivity settings that gamers can incorporate for headshots and accuracy:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 80-85

4x Scope: 80-85

Sniper Scope: 65-75

Free Look: 75-85

It may take a few days for users to get used to these settings as they are slightly on the higher end, but players will definitely improve their gameplay once they do. Moreover, they may further alter it based on their own needs and playing style.

Headshots will become more precise due to the increased sensitivity mentioned above. However, players will need to spend a considerable amount of time practicing in the shooting range to improve their accuracy.

How to change Free Fire sensitivity settings

The steps to change the Free Fire sensitivity settings are as follows:

Step 1: Users should first open the game on their devices and press the ‘Gear’ icon on the top-right corner. This will lead them to the in-game settings.

Gamers will have to tap this icon to visit the Settings section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must head over to the ‘Sensitivity’ section by clicking on the tab on the left side of the screen.

Head over to the Sensitivity tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can now make the required changes to their sensitivity settings as per their requirements.

Additionally, gamers should avoid changing their sensitivity in Free Fire regularly since doing so may affect their aim. Players are advised to stick with the most comfortable settings they are familiar with to maintain consistency.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game due to the government-imposed ban.

