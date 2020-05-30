PUBG Mobile: 5 Best short-range guns in PUBG Mobile

Best guns for short-range combat

PUBG Mobile offers an extensive collection of weapons for its players to utilize at different periods of the game. Opting for the right weapon at the right time is crucial for achieving Chicken Dinners. It is essential to select the right weapon for close-range encounters. You cannot use bolt snipers rifles in the immediate fights.

Best Guns for short-range in PUBG Mobile-

#1 UZI

UZI

UZI is the SMG most preferred by players. It fires 9mm bullets in a full auto mode. It is very mobile, and you can use it while rushing into your opponents. Due to its high rate of fire, UZI is effective for close-range encounters.

#2 S12K

S12K

S12K is the only semi-automatic shotgun in the game and uses the 12 gauge ammunition. It is one of the best guns you can use for short-range fights. It has a fast reload time and a higher rate of fire as compared to the other shotguns. Using the S12K, you can gun down your enemy in 1-2 shots.

#3 Groza

Groza

Groza is a killing machine when you use it properly. The assault rifle has a decent rate of fire, causes significant damage and is quite accurate, making it an efficient weapon for close combats.

#4 UMP45

UMP-45

UMP45 is a Submachine Gun (SMG) which is widely used for close-range fights. The SMG is quite well balanced due to its decent rate of fire and less recoil. It deals the second highest damage of all the SMGs (first being the Tommy gun).

#5 AKM

AKM

AKM is one of the most used Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile. The gun has a reasonable rate of fire and causes very high damage, making it quite useful for fighting enemies in short-range combat. The downside of using it is the high recoil of the gun, making it quite difficult to control.

There are also other guns like M416 and various other SMGs and Shotguns that can also be used for short-range encounters. It is just a matter of a player's preference.

