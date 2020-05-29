PUBG Mobile Lite BC generator: All you need to know

All you need know about BC generator

PUBG Mobile lite has a collection of astonishing skins, outfits and emotes that players desire to have. The game has an in-game currency called Battle Coins (BC). All the exclusive items in the game can only be bought using this currency.

BC can be expensive but one way of earning BC for free is the BC generator.

Several new members in the PUBG community are unaware about the legality of such tools. In this regard, Tencent Games has made it clear that use of such tools is not allowed.

What is BC Generator in PUBG Mobile Lite?

It is a tool that claims to generate BC. There are many websites that offer such tools.

Players just need to enter their account details like user id and the platform on which they play. Within a few hours, the BC is transferred to their accounts. However, BC generator is an illegal and unethical way of earning BC.

Does the BC Generator work?

Many websites claim that they provide the BC generator tool and insist that their version of the tool work.

But most of these generators require impossible human verification. Hence, most of these tools are fake. Even if they work, it is never recommended to use such tools.

Is BC Generator legal?

BC Generator, by no means, is a legal way to get BC. According to the terms of service of Tencent Games:

FAQ section of Tencent Games

It is quite clear that players must not use any unauthorised channel to get BC. Moreover, the use of third-party applications is not allowed. Use of BC generator in PUBG Mobile Lite may lead to permanent ban of a player caught using it.

Conclusion

PUBG Mobile strictly prohibits players from using these tools and have zero-tolerance against the use of third party applications. Thus the use of such tools is not allowed, not recommended and is also illegal. Players are advised to stay away from such tools.

Players can use apps like Google opinion rewards and GPT sites like Swagbucks to earn Google Play credits, which can then be used to purchase BC.