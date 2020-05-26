PUBG Mobile Lite Unlimited BC apk: All you need to know

Unlimited BC mod is illegal

PUBG Mobile lite is the lighter version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It is also quite popular among the masses, similar to its elder brother. It has an in-game currency called battle coin, which is used to purchase skins, emotes, and outfits from the in-game shop. These items do not improve the skills of the player and have no impact on the gameplay.

The players are unable to resist the temptation to purchase these beautiful skins. Battle Coin or BC is quite expensive, and not everyone has the money to buy BC. So the PUBG Mobile Lite players try to look for a way around this problem. One of them is a an application known as the Unlimited BC mod.

What is the Unlimited BC mod in PUBG Mobile Lite?

It is a modified version of the game, which gives the player unlimited battle coins. This is done by modifying the in-game data. This mod is illegal and will lead to a permanent ban.

Does the unlimited BC mod apk work?

Some various videos and blogs claim the unlimited BC mod works. However, these claims are not true. The mod is only visual, i.e., Battle coins only appear on the screen but cannot be used to make any purchases. Since PUBG Mobile Lite is a server-sided game, the data is stored on the server, and visuals are only client sided. Hence the mod does not work.

Is unlimited BC mod apk legal?

It is an illegal way to recharge BC using the mod files.

Terms of service for both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite are the same.

The FAQ from Tencent Games clearly states that changing the in-game client files can lead to a ban.

According to the Terms of Services, any modification of the game files can lead to a permanent ban of the account.

Hence use of these mod files is not allowed, not recommended, and is also illegal.

The players are advised not to fall in the trap of such apk as these apps are illegal.