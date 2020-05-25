PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings for new players

PUBG Mobile lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It has over 100 million downloads on Google play store, exhibiting its popularity among the masses. PUBG Mobile lite can run on low-spec devices and has almost identical gameplay.

The game is also quite competitive and requires proper sensitivity settings to reach a particular skill ceiling.

Also Read: How to earn free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

A considerable amount of new PUBG Mobile Lite players join the bandwagon everyday. Here are the sensitivity settings which the new PUBG Mobile players can use. These sensitivity settings are slightly higher than the medium sensitivity.

Sensitivity Settings for new PUBG Mobile Lite players

Camera Sensitivity (free look)

Camera Sensitivity (free look)

The camera sensitivity (Free Look) is for the eye button, which is usually used to look around while the character is in motion.

Camera

Camera Settings

Advertisement

Camera setting is crucial and let's the player switch between the targets efficiently. The movement of a camera angle in the third person, depends on the no-scope settings.

PUBG Mobile Lite players can look about quickly if the settings are not on the extreme ends. Other configurations are also for the movement of camera angle but with the scopes.

Also Read: 5 best games in India that can run on Intel HD graphics

Aim Down Sight (ADS)

Aim Down Sight Settings

ADS or Aim Down sight settings are hands down the most essential settings in PUBG Mobile Lite. These settings affect the movement of crosshair while shooting and accounts for recoil control.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update leaks: All you need to know

Sensitivity is a matter of personal preference and the device being used for playing PUBG Mobile Lite. Having said that you could tweak the settings mentioned above as the copying the exact sensitivity settings is never recommended.

It is recommended that the new PUBG Mobile Lite players should not use gyroscope immediately since it is tough to learn or master. The new players can start with the two-finger setup and then move up according to the comfortability.