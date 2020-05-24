5 best games in India that can run on Intel HD graphics

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive via Steam

A dedicated graphics card is often considered a must-have for PC gaming but not everyone can boast of having sophisticated hardware on their computer.

If you are a game-lover who is disappointed that your computer has no dedicated graphics card, then don't despair as Sportskeeda has got you covered.

All the games mentioned below can run on Intel HD graphics and can be played at a 30-60 FPS at low/very low settings. This list is not exhaustive and several other games can be played on Intel HD graphics.

List of games you can run on Intel HD graphics

#1 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series and was released back in 2012. The tactical-shooter game became available for free on Steam about two years ago and can be played with integrated graphics at low settings.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 processor or better

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: Video card must be 256 MB or more and should be a DirectX 9-compatible with support for Pixel Shader 3.0

DISK SPACE: 15 GB

OS: Windows 7/Vista/XP

#2 Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Absolution is one of the finest games that you can play with integrated graphics. The stealth video game is the fifth instalment of the Hitman Franchise.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: True dual-core CPU (Intel, AMD)

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce 8600 512 Mb RAM, or AMD equivalent (Radeon HD 4650)

DISK SPACE: 24GB

#3 Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops is a first-person shooting game that is set in the 1960s during the Cold War. The player assumes the role of a foot soldier in what is a thrilling experience in a vast and intense setting.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel® Core™2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 or better

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows® Vista / XP / 7

VIDEO CARD: Shader 3.0 or better 256MB NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600GT / ATI Radeon® X1950Pro or better

DISK SPACE: 12 GB

#4 FIFA 13

FIFA 13

FIFA 13 is even less demanding than Counter-Strike: Global Offensive so low-end models can play the game quite well. This game is a joy for football fanatics as they can build their career in pro mode and also take their team to glory in manager mode.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: CPU with dual-core processor (Core duo 2 or better)Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.4Ghz

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: ATI RADEON HD 2900. NVIDIA GEFORCE 8800 GT

OS: Windows XP / Windows Vista / Windows 7

#5 League of Legends

League of Legends via Riot Games

League of Legends is arguably the most famous multiple online battle arena (MOBA) game. It is one of the most-streamed games on Twitch and is fairly easy to get running on different kinds of hardware.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 3 GHz processor (supporting SSE2 instruction set or higher)

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Shader version 2.0 capable video card

DISK SPACE: 8 GB