PUBG Mobile Lite Unlimited health APK: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile lite It is a bland method of cheating and hence is illegal; any player caught using such mod/cheat will have their account terminated permanently.

PUBG Mobile Lite is as competitive as PUBG Mobile. The Lite version of the game has been especially developed for players with low-end devices so that they too are able to experience the popular battle royale game.

However, in their quest to excel in the game, PUBG players often tread down the path of cheating, hacking or stream sniping to gain an unfair advantage over other players.

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG, has a zero-tolerance policy against any such mods. They have made it clear that any third-party app should not be used to run the game. Doing so is a clear violation of the ToS (Terms of Service) of Tencent Games and can lead to a player's account getting permanently banned.

What is an unlimited health mod apk/hack in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Unlimited health mod is an illegal mod of the PUBG game in which a player has unlimited HP. Since it gives the said player an unfair advantage over his/her opponents, doing so is illegal and punishable by Tencent Games in the form of a permanent ban.

Does the unlimited health mod apk in PUBG Mobile works?

Many blogs and videos claim that these hack/mod work correctly with the current version of PUBG Mobile. However, it is not recommended to use the said mod as it is illegal to do so and could lead to a permanent ban of a player caught doing so.

Is it legal to use unlimited health mod apk in PUBG Mobile?

FAQ section of Tencent Games

The FAQ of PUBG Mobile clearly states that there should be no use of any third party application to login to the game. Thus, players should not modify the client files of the game.

As has already been mentioned a few times in this article, any such use of this mod application is not recommended as it is illegal to do so. Players are strictly advised not to use any such mods or hacks to gain any form of unfair advantage over their opponents.

Many videos claim that their version of the hack has an anti-ban feature and is not detectable. But this is not true, and there is no such hack.